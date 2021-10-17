NPC wrap: Pressure mounting on Canterbury coaches Reuben Thorne and Mark Brown

If Canterbury co-coaches Reuben Thorne and Mark Brown weren’t feeling the pinch before the weekend, they surely are now.

The red and blacks’ 45-26 hammering at the hands of a slick Hawke’s Bay outfit in Christchurch will do that.

Canterbury’s first home defeat to the Magpies since 1968 dropped them to 3-3 on the season, a year after they finished 5-5 and missed the playoffs in the first season under Thorne and Brown.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last year, the good news for them is the demise of the Auckland teams means they can’t be relegated this year.

The bad news is the Canterbury Rugby Football Union, and fans of the red and blacks, don’t tolerate mediocrity from a proud team with 14 national provincial titles in the can.

Mediocre is more or less what Canterbury has been under Thorne and Brown, who have produced some wildly inconsistent results since taking over the team after two years as assistants under Joe Maddock.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Canterbury co-coaches Mark Brown and Reuben Thorne have an 8-8 record since taking over last year.

They can cop a 44-8 towelling to Bay of Plenty, and lose to Otago for the first time in 15 years, then turn around and blitz Tasman 29-0 on the road, and follow it up by beating Auckland 34-33, as they did last year.

This year, they needed a refereeing blunder to get past Waikato, a missed Marty Banks kick to pip Southland, and barely scraped past the Turbos, before losing in golden point to Wellington. Then there was Saturday’s debacle.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Canterbury paid the price for a rotten 20-minute patch in the first half against Hawke’s Bay in Christchurch.

Indeed, the nine titles the team won in 10 years between 2008 and 2017 seems an age ago.

Not good enough for a team stacked with Super Rugby players – 13 players who started against Hawke’s Bay have played Super Rugby.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Canterbury co-coach Reuben Thorne, centre, and Ben FUnnell and Fletcher Newell at Canterbury training last month.

They’re dearly missing Mitch Dunshea, Cullen Grace, Billy Harmon and Tom Christie to season-ending injuries, but most provinces would do anything for the healthy cattle they’ve got.

Results a side, including three one-point losses last year, the team has lost its attacking mojo and has become hard on the eye to watch.

Gone is the all-conquering team that bagged bonus point wins for fun with an expansive and attractive style, replaced by a clunky, disjointed mess.

As one Canterbury rugby identity told Stuff last week, “they look lost”, which was evident when things turned to custard against the Magpies, who admittedly should never have been awarded two of their tries.

That said, with 18 points to their name, Canterbury are far from out of the semifinals race, trailing fourth-placed Tasman by just two points, and third-placed Wellington, who have played an extra match, by three points.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Hawke’s Bay are flying high at the top of the NPC premiership after five straight wins.

But Thorne and Brown need to find a spark and a way to pick up their players, whose body language on Saturday was telling, ahead of crunch games against Otago (away), who beat Northland 24-13 in Rotorua on Friday night to snap a three-match losing run, Tasman (home) and Bay of Plenty (home).

No such problems for the high-flying Magpies, having powered to the top of the premiership on the back of five-straight wins ahead of their Shield defence against Waikato next weekend.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Taranaki wing Kini Naholo continues to shine for the unbeaten amber and blacks, the only unbeaten team in the NPC.

Only Taranaki, who beat Waikato 33-26 on Saturday to become the first team to win all four crossover matches since the split-division format launched in 2011, are playing at the same level.

ROUND SEVEN RESULTS

Otago 24 (Sio Tomkinson 2, James Lentjes tries; Josh Ioane 3 con, pen) Northland 13 (Sam Nock, Jone Macilai tries; Dan Hawkins pen). HT: 17-10

Taranaki 33 (Daniel Waite, Kini Naholo tries; Stephen Perofeta con, 7 pen) Waikato 26 (Mosese Dawai, James Tucker, Beaudein Waaka, D’Angelo Leuila tries; Fletcher Smith 3 con). HT: 15-12

Hawke’s Bay 45 (Geoff Cridge, Stacey Ili, Lincoln McClutchie, Danny Toala, Josh Kaifa, Jacob Devery, Jonah Lowe tries; Lincoln McClutchie 4, Tiaan Falcon cons) Canterbury 26 (Rameka Poihipi, Manasa Mataele, Luke Donaldson, Mitch Gibson tries; Fergus Burke 2, Jack Debreczeni cons). HT: 33-7

Wellington 36 (Peter Umaga-Jensen, Du’Plessis Kirifi, James O’Reilly, Alex Fidow, Ruben Love tries; Ruben Love 4 con, pen) Manawatū 16 (Ray Niuia try; Brett Cameron con, 3 pen). HT: 12-6

POINTS: (games played)

Premiership: Hawke’s Bay 26 (6), Waikato 21 (6), Wellington 21 (7), Tasman 20 (20), Canterbury 18 (6), Bay of Plenty 15 (5), *Auckland 6 (2).

Championship: Taranaki 28 (6), Manawatū 20 (6), Otago 11 (5), Northland 8 (6), *North Harbour 4 (2), Southland 4 (5), *Counties Manukau 0 (2)

*Season ended due to Covid restrictions