Hawke's Bay v Waikato live - Ranfurly Shield defence

19:00, Oct 23 2021

Hawke's Bay defend the Ranfurly Shield against Waikato at Napier’s McLean Park.

Hawke's Bay Ereatara Enari makes a pass during the Magpies’ Ranfurly Shield defence against Bay of Plenty last month.
Kerry Marshall/Getty Images
Hawke's Bay Ereatara Enari makes a pass during the Magpies’ Ranfurly Shield defence against Bay of Plenty last month.
Stuff