Canterbury pivot Fergus Burke still learning to roll with the punches

Canterbury first five-eighth Fergus Burke has had an up and down few weeks.

Fergus Burke has come through the other side and can again see the light.

The Canterbury pivot had a rough few weeks in the No 10 jersey during his team’s three-match slide last month, a stretch which prompted him to seek advice from some mentors.

“I’ve got people in my corner who I trust and connect with. I had a tough few weeks through there, connected with a few people, and now I feel like I’m in a good spot,” he said ahead of Saturday’s must-win match against Bay of Plenty in Christchurch.

However, the 22-year-old admits he’s still learning how to roll with the punches that come with being the quarterback of a team, one expected to compete for the national provincial title each year.

Pivots will always be closely scrutinised, particularly if they’re donning the red and blacks’ No 10.

Burke knows Canterbury fans are accustomed to excellence at the position, having been spoilt rotten with the likes of Richie Mo’unga, Dan Carter and Andrew Mehrtens the past few decades.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Fergus Burke scores a crucial try against Tasman in Christchurch last week.

After the dark stretch against Wellington, Hawke’s Bay and Otago, Burke, who took over from Brett Cameron as Canterbury’s primary playmaker during last year’s turbulent campaign, bounced back with arguably his best performance of the season.

He scored a try, and kicked three conversions and a penalty, in his 14-point haul in last week’s impressive 24-20 win against reigning champions Tasman in Christchurch.

It was also his excellent touch finder which setup the 5m lineout lock Luke Romano uncorked a savvy move from to score.

Fourth in the NPC for points scored (76), it was just the type of performance needed to lift not only Burke, but the under-fire team at the back end of what’s been a long year.

Marty Melville/Photosport Canterbury's Chay Fihaki, left, is congratulated by Fergus Burke after scoring against Wellington in the capital last month.

“Three more weeks. Two more weeks after this weekend, that’s the way we’re looking at it,” Burke said.

“It’s been a lot more positive than the last few weeks. We feel like we’re in a good spot, obviously we could be in a better spot, but that win against Tasman has really set the group alight. Excited for the challenge ahead, it’s a big one, but we’re ready for it.

“I definitely think it’s had a flow on effect through to this week, things are a lot more positive, we’re in a good spot, and we know the semifinals beckon. One good win away.”

Bay of Plenty, set for their third match in the space of seven days, are no mugs, though, something Canterbury don’t need reminded of after the Steamers blitzed them 44-8 in Tauranga last year.

With No 8 Sam Dickson, and assistant coach Marty Bourke on their side this time round, it’s a result Canterbury didn’t shy away from during preparations.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Canterbury were belted by Bay of Plenty in Tauranga last year.

“It was spoken about a lot. Last year they really hurt us....we can’t get caught up, they’ve got a lot of injuries and stuff, but we know those boys throw the ball around and can play from anywhere. That’s a threat in itself,” Burke said.

“[Dickson and Bourke] feel like they know how they operate, which has been good for us. We feel like we’re ready.”

Canterbury v Bay of Plenty

Venue: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

Kickoff: 4.35pm, Saturday

Canterbury: Chay Fihaki, Waisake Naholo, Isaiah Punivai, Dallas McLeod, Manasa Mataele, Fergus Burke, Luke Donaldson, Sam Dickson, Corey Kellow, Reed Prinsep (c), Hamish Dalzell, Luke Romano, Oli Jager, Brodie McAlister, Daniel Lienert-Brown. Reserves: Shilo Klein, Finlay Brewis, Fletcher Newell, Henry Stowers, Mitchell Gibson, Mitchell Drummond, Alex Harford, Josh McKay.

Bay of Plenty: Sekuini Tanimo, Peni Lasaqa, Cassius Misa, Lalomilo Lalamilo, Leroy Carter, Lucas Cashmore, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Nikora Broughton, Veveni Lasaqa, Angus Scott-Young, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Justin Sangster, Jeff Thwaites, Nathan Harris, Aidan Ross (c). Reserves: Bernie Hati, Pasilio Tosi, Stan Van den Hoven, Junior Matautia, Benet Kumeroa, Tevita Mafileo, Semisi Paea, Tyrone Keith.