Waikato edge Otago to book home premiership semifinal next weekend

Waikato have locked in a home premiership semifinal next weekend, but just who they play won’t be clear until Saturday evening.

A late James Tucker try powered the Mooloos to a 27-25 victory over Otago in Rotorua on Friday night to seal the home fixture, improving their regular season record to 5-4.

Tucker touched down with 10 minutes to play, shortly after Matt Faddes had put the visitors up in a game the lead changed multiple times, and moments after Otago failed to win a scrum on their own feed.

Waikato can now kick back and watch the Tasman-Wellington and Canterbury-Bay of Plenty fixtures on Saturday to see who joins them and top qualifiers Hawke’s Bay in the top four.

Just where their “home” semifinal will be played also remains up in air due to Covid-19 restrictions.

They sure made hard work of championship side Otago on a pig of a night in Rotorua, where the side accustomed to playing under the roof in Dunedin was superior in the wet conditions for much of the game.

John Cowpland/Photosport Waikato lock James Thompson scores against Otago in Rotorua on Friday night.

Otago went into the match with nothing to play for in terms of the competition, given they couldn’t improve on third spot in the championship standings, and were also forced to play 20 minutes with 14 men, after Samuel Fishili was sent off in the first half.

Referee Nick Briant wasted little time ending the flanker’s night, after he collected Waikato lock James Thompson’s head with a reckless shoulder charge in the 28th minute.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Waikato halfback Cortez Ratima makes a break against Otago in Rotorua on Friday night.

It was Otago’s second red card in as many weeks, after promising loose forward Sean Withy was sent off, and later suspended for three matches, for a dangerous tackle against Wellington last week.

The miserable conditions made it difficult for Waikato to make their numerical advantage count, with Otago utilising a tactically astute kicking game, led by Josh Ioane and Sam Gilbert.

John Cowpland/Photosport Otago halfback Kayne Hammington in action against Waikato in Rotorua on Friday night.

It took a smart quick-tap by hooker Rhys Marshall after the halftime hooter to setup Waikato’s first five-pointer, scored by Thompson after Marshall caught a couple of Otago players snoozing in preparation for a third straight scrum on their line.

Down 13-11 at the break, Otago wing Freedom Vahaakolo produced a superb finish inside the right-hand corner flag to complete his double, only for the hosts to promptly hit back through Ryan Tongia, who cashed in a Cortez Ratima snipe.

It was a touch of class from Ratima, who opened the night by dropping the kickoff as the heavens opened, setting the tone for what was a torrid match.

Otago were all over Waikato for the majority of the first half, forcing the hosts to make 54 tackles to 23.

Waikato 27 (James Thompson, Ryan Tongia, James Tucker tries; D'Angelo Leuila 2 pen, 3 con) Otago 25 (Freedom Vahaakolo 2, Matt Faddes tries; Josh Ioane 2 pen, 2 con). HT: 13-11

STUFF MVP POINTS: D’Angelo Leuila 3, Freedom Vahaakolo 2, James Thompson 1