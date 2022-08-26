Manawatū Turbos co-captain Iose ruled out of Waikato match

TK Howden will start at No 8 for Manawatū against Waikato on Friday night.

Manawatū Turbos co-captain Brayden Iose will miss this weekend’s clash against Waikato with injury.

The No 8 has been ruled out of Friday night’s national provincial championship game in Hamilton with an ankle injury.

Iose’s absence is one the Turbos could dearly do without as they were still looking for their first win of the season and his strong carries would be sorely missed.

Waikato, last year’s champions, won’t be easy to knock over and the Turbos have lost four in a row, including their 43-17 loss to Hawke’s Bay on Sunday.

Hard-working flanker TK Howden will move to No 8 and the physical Potu Leavasa comes off the bench to start on the side of the scrum.

Nineteen-year-old College Old Boys flanker Elyjah Crosswell comes onto the bench for what could be his debut, having had a good club season.

Turbos coach Peter Russell said Crosswell had been soaking everything in and was ready to go.

Midfielder Jason Emery will assume the full captaincy.

Powerful wing Ed Fidow is also out with a rib injury. Adam Boult will start on the wing, with midfielder Kegan Christian-Goss coming onto the bench.

The team is otherwise unchanged from the Hawke’s Bay game.

Despite having four losses in a row, Russell said the side had been positive since the Hawke’s Bay game and they were resilient.

He said the loss to Hawke’s Bay had been disappointing, but they had been in the game for 65 minutes

Russell said their set piece was going well, but a couple of minor errors let the pressure off Hawke’s Bay.

“We’re got a lot of possession, we just need to come away with points, that’s a big one for us.”

He said Waikato were focused on defence so the Turbos had to take their chances and not second guess themselves.

Waikato thrashed Manawatū 60-14 in their only pre-season game, but Russell said they had their chances to score.

Possession, pace and territory were big focuses for this weekend’s game.

“We can’t fault the effort the boys are putting in.”

Manawatū Turbos: 15 Drew Wild, 14 Tima Fainga’anuku, 13 Louis Rogers, 12 Jason Emery (captain), 11 Adam Boult, 10 Brett Cameron, 9 Luke Campbell; 8 TK Howden, 7 Johnny Galloway, 6 Potu Leavasa, 5 Veikoso Poloniati, 4 Micaiah Torrance-Read, 3 Sean Paranihi, 2 Siua Maile, 1 Harrison Allan. Reserves: 16 Leif Schwenke, 17 Joe Gavigan, 18 Flyn Yates, 19 Ofa Tauatevalu, 20 Elyjah Crosswell, 21 Logan Henry, 22 Sam Clarke, 23 Kegan Christian-Goss.

Waikato: 15 Liam Coombes-Fabling, 14 Daniel Sinkinson, 13 Bailyn Sullivan, 12 D’Angelo Leuila, 11 Mosese Dawai, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Xavier Roe; 8 Luke Jacobson, 7 Mitch Jacobson (co-captain), 6 Patrick McCurran, 5 Laghlan McWhannell, 4 Hamilton Burr, 3 Solomone Tukuafu, 2 Pita Anae Ah-Sue, 1 Ayden Johnstone (co-captain). Reserves: 16 Rhys Marshall, 17 Ollie Norris, 18 George Dyer, 19 James Thompson, 20 Liam Messam, 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Taha Kemara, 23 Alapati Leiua.