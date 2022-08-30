Fringe All Blacks loose forward Cullen Grace sidelined with fractured collarbone

Canterbury loose forward Cullen Grace isn’t expected to feature again during this year’s NPC.

Fringe All Black Cullen Grace is set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines with a fractured collarbone.

Grace, seen by many as unlucky not to have been named in the All Blacks this year after his stellar Super Rugby campaign with the Crusaders, suffered his latest setback playing for Canterbury against Tasman in Blenheim last week.

The 22-year-old was assessed by a specialist on Tuesday, and a decision regarding whether he requires surgery is expected this week.

That will determine just how long he’s out of action, but Grace’s NPC campaign is almost certainly over.

It’s the second consecutive season Grace has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury playing for his province.

Last year, Grace injured his sternoclavicular joint during a pre-season match against Tasman in Hanmer, forcing him to miss the entire NPC season.

But he returned better than ever, playing a huge part in the Crusaders’ sixth title in as many years, when he played 15 games (14 starts).

The one-test All Blacks’ physicality – both defensively and with ball in hand – was immense. As was his lineout prowess – evident in the manner in which he helped the Crusaders dismantle the Blues’ lineout during the Super Rugby Pacific final.

Grace was also a standout for the Māori All Blacks during their two matches against Ireland in June, prompting renewed calls for All Blacks head coach Ian Foster to recall him to the national side.

Grant Down/PHOTOSPORT Cullen Grace pictured in action for the Māori All Blacks against Ireland in June.

There is better news regarding the other dinged up Canterbury players.

Hooker Brodie McAlister (shoulder), lock Zach Gallagher (toe) and Reed Prinsep (hamstring) are all expected back in the next month.

Liam Allen will start at No 8 in place of Grace on Wednesday night, when Canterbury host North Harbour in the middle of their storm week.

Head coach Marty Bourke has named four uncapped players on the bench, with outside backs Jone Rova and Blair Murray, as well as halfback Joel Lam and loose forward Joe Brial, in line to make their debuts on a night flanker Tom Christie will captain the team in place of the rested Billy Harmon.

Canterbury team to play North Harbour at Orangetheory Stadium on Wednesday night: George Bridge, Ngane Punivai, Dallas McLeod, Isaiah Punivai, Will Gaulter, Alex Harford, Willi Heinz, Liam Allen, Tom Christie (c), Corey Kellow, Dominic Gardiner, Luke Romano, Owen Franks, George Bell, Daniel Lienert-Brown. Reserves: Ben Funnell, Tamaiti Williams, Seb Calder, Sam Darry, Joe Brial, Joel Lam, Blair Murray, Jone Rova.