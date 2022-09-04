NPC wrap: Canterbury rock Hawke's Bay with frantic second half comeback

Magpies held a handy lead before the home side stormed back to win at home.

A late Tom Christie try powered Canterbury to a thrilling 32-28 comeback win against Hawke’s Bay in Christchurch on Sunday.

Down 25-8 after Lincoln McClutchie converted Brad Weber’s 55th minute try, the red and blacks looked down and out in the final match of their storm week.

However, they roared back with three converted tries and a Fergus Burke penalty goal to make it three-straight bonus point wins in the space of nine days, cementing their place atop of the Evens conference with five wins from six games (26 points).

They were aided by a Danny Toala brain-fade a few minutes after the final hooter had sounded, when he inexplicably opted to kick inside Canterbury’s 22 when they were sniffing a last-ditch try.

Burke gleefully gobbled it up, before booting the ball out and sealing what seemed like an unlikely victory with 25 minutes to play.

That’s because they had midfielder Rameka Poihipi (early tackle) in the bin when Hawke’s Bay blew out to a 25-8 lead, and looked zapped, even with a hefty breeze at their backs in the second half, as their storm week appeared to have hit them.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Canterbury flanker Tom Christie dives over for the match-winner against Hawke’s Bay in Christchurch on Sunday.

Forget it.

On a day their lineout would best be described as a shambles, replacement Isaiah Punivai stepped off his right-foot and smashed his way over the line in the 61st minute to spark their rousing comeback.

A moment later, Punivai, Burke and replacement halfback Willi Heinz uncorked offloads to put captain Billy Harmon away from 60 metres out, before Burke slotted a penalty to knot the game up at 25-25 with a quarter of an hour to play.

Forced to take over the goal kicking after McClutchie hobbled off, Weber slotted a penalty and put the visitors up 28-25 with six minutes to play, but Canterbury’s response – a multiphase try – through Christie was swift.

Weber rued his side’s lack of discipline after the match, which featured referee James Doleman demanding the lippy Magpies cut out their constant chat.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Canterbury prop Tamaiti Williams and Magpies replacement Frank Lochore clash in Christchurch on Sunday.

The visitors, who were led by outstanding loose forward Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, will also rue their inability to score after the halftime hooter and build on their 13-5 lead, when they were held up over the line after launching from a 5m scrum.

But they might also consider themselves lucky to have had Lolagi Visinia’s first half try not come under any scrutiny, given there was more than a hint of a forward pass in the ball he took before galloping to the line.

It wasn’t the only high-scoring thriller on the day, with Bay of Plenty upsetting Otago 33-27 in Dunedin.

Pivot Kaleb Trask kicked a couple of late penalties to bag the bonus point win, setup by an Emoni Narawa double, the first of which followed a sublime Kaveinga Finau offload.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Bay of Plenty wing Emoni Narawa scored twice in his team’s win against Otago in Dunedin on Sunday.

As entertaining as Sunday’s fixtures were, including North Harbour’s emphatic 37-12 win over North Harbour, the result of the round has to be Northland’s remarkable 23-22 upset of Auckland in Whangārei on Saturday.

Sealed by a late Rivez Reihana penalty, and highlighted by a brilliant Kauika-Petersen try, it marked their first home win against big brother in history, and just their third overall since 1976.

The Taniwha, who won just one game last year, improved to 4-1 on the season with the win, good enough for third in the Evens conference, behind Canterbury and Auckland.

ROUND 5 RESULTS

Tasman 36 (Leicester Fainga'anuku, Taine Robinson, Macca Springer 2, Quinten Strange tries; William Havili 4 con, pen) Manawatū 26 (Brett Cameron, Siua Maile, Tim Fainga'anuku, Adam Boult tries; Cameron 3 con). HT: 24-12

Northland 23 (Matt Moulds, Heremaia Murray, Bruce Kauika-Petersen tries; Rivez Reihana con, 2 pen) Auckland 22 (Tomas Aoake, Robbie Abel tries, penalty try; Harry Plummer con, pen). HT: 8-12

Waikato 21 (D’Angelo Leuila, Mosese Dawai tries; Damian McKenzie con, 3 pen) Taranaki 6 (Daniel Waite 2 pen). HT: 7-6

Wellington 41 (Asafo Aumua, Sione Halalilo, Connor Garden-Bachop, Aidan Morgan, Nehe Milner-Skudder 2 tries; Morgan 3 con, Jackson Garden-Bachop con, pen) Southland 28 (Morgan Mitchell, Quinn Harrison-Jones, Blair Ryall tries; Robbie Robinson 2 con, 3 pen). HT: 21-13

Canterbury 32 (Ngane Punivai, Isaiah Punivai, Billy Harmon, Tom Christie tries; Fergus Burke 2 pen, 3 con) Hawke’s Bay 28 (Lolagi Visinia, Ollie Sapsford, Brad Weber tries; Lincoln McClutchie 2 pen, 2 con, Weber pen). HT: 5-13

Bay of Plenty 33 (Emoni Narawa 2, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Justin Sangster tries; Kaleb Trask 3 pen, 2 con) Otago 27 (Sam Gilbert, Josh Hill, Vilimoni Koroi tries; Cameron Millar 3 con, 2 pen). HT: 10-13

North Harbour 37 (Tevita Li, Henry Taefu, Jamie Booth, Mark Telea tries, penalty try; Bryn Gatland 2 pen, 2 con) Counties Manukau 12 (Penisoni Fineanganofo, Tevita Ofa tries; Riley Hohepa con). HT: 22-7

Points (games played):

Odds conference: Waikato 21 (5), Hawke’s Bay 19 (6), Bay of Plenty 17 (5), Otago 15 (6), Wellington 15 (5), Counties Manukau 10 (5), Southland 4 (5).

Evens conference: Canterbury 26 (6), Auckland 21 (6), Northland 18 (5), North Harbour 16 (6), Tasman 11 (5), Taranaki 6 (5), Manawatū 1 (6).