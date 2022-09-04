Heavyweights Canterbury and Auckland set to clash in Farah Palmer Cup final

Kendra Cocksedge will have a chance to mark her 100th and final appearance for Canterbury with a title.

Canterbury will host Auckland in next week’s Farah Palmer Cup final, a fixture setup by their 31-3 win over Wellington in Christchurch, and the Storm’s impressive 26-21 win over reigning champion Waikato in Hamilton, on Sunday.

A couple of days after Cocksedge confirmed she’d retire after the looming World Cup on home soil, Canterbury weren’t lacking any motivation against the Pride.

Avenging last year’s defeat to Waikato in the final was one thing, but ensuring Cocksedge’s glittering career for Canterbury didn’t end at 99 caps and a semifinal defeat was another.

Cocksedge was all smiles when she was subbed off in the 65th minute on Sunday, knowing she had another week to look forward to with the result well and truly in the bag.

“I was coming into the week and I didn’t want to think too much about it eh, after the announcement in the week I just wanted to come out and enjoy it,” Cocksedge told Sky Sport after the game.

“Halftime the score was pretty close, but we knew with the wind behind us in the second half we could put a lot of pressure on them, and I’m glad we did because we’ve earnt another week and that’s exciting.”

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Canterbury halfback Kendra Cocksedge fires off a pass during her team’s semifinal win over Wellington in Christchurch on Sunday.

Unbeaten Canterbury blew Wellington off the park in the second half, having taken an unconvincing 5-3 lead into the break.

Playing into a stiff breeze, they’d struggled to find their groove, mostly because their lineout faltered when faced with scoring opportunities.

However, on a day their scrum mostly feasted, veteran prop Steph Te Ohaere-Fox’s 46th minute try signalled the start of one-way traffic with the breeze at their backs.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Canterbury wing Martha Mataele dives over against Wellington in Christchurch on Sunday afternoon.

Ohaere-Fox had a whale of a game, three times ripping the ball clean from the hands of opposition ball carriers and, along with fellow prop Pip Love, dished key passes to help setup the team’s only first half try, a sweeping move finished by flanker Lucy Jenkins.

It was no doubt the pick of their five tries on the day, although centre Amy Du Plessis’ 63rd minute strike, after she ran a peach of a line off No 12 Chartay Poko and made a defender miss on her way to the line, was also quality.

As was wing Martha Mataele’s a dozen minutes earlier, when she took a Rosie Kelly offload and dived over out wide to extend her competition leading tally to eight.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Canterbury were all smiles after Amy Du Plessis, bottom, scored a second half try against Wellington in Christchurch on Sunday.

When Pip Love smashed her way over shortly after, and Du Plessis went over under the sticks, Canterbury had piled on 26 points at more than a point a minute after the break to effectively bury the visitors.

Now, having won four straight titles between 2017 and 2020, the red and blacks will face old foes Auckland, who ensured it wouldn’t be a third straight Canterbury-Waikato final.

Auckland scored four tries to Waikato’s two, the second of which was a consolation try scored by Esther Tilo-Faiaoga with time up.

Otago, having demolished North Harbour 42-17 in their championship semifinal in Dunedin on Sunday, will next week host Hawke’s Bay in a battle for promotion to the premiership.

SEMIFINAL RESULTS

Premiership semifinals

Canterbury 31 (Lucy Jenkins, Steph Te Ohaere-Fox, Martha Mataele, Pip Love, Amy Du Plessis tries; Kendra Cocksedge 2 con, Rosie Kelly con) Wellington 3 (Thamsyn Newton pen). HT: 5-3

Auckland 26 (Chryss Viliko, Mele Hufanga, Katelyn Vaha'akolo, Patricia Maliepo tries; Ruahei Demant con, Sophie Fisher 2 con) Waikato 21 (Carla Hohepa, Esther Tilo-Faiaoga tries; Renee Holmes 3 pen, con). HT: 12-3

Championship semifinals

Hawke’s Bay Tui 28 (Rakai McCafferty, Kathleen Brown, Amelia Pasikala tries; Krysten Cottrell 2 con, pen) beat Northland Kauri 19 (Hikitia Wikaira, Ana Allen, Tyler Nankivell tries; Krystal Murray 2 con). HT: 11-14

Otago 42 (Sheree Hume, Olivia Fowler 2, Leah Miles, Cheyenne Cunningham 2, Tegan Hollows tries; Georgia Cormick pen, 2 con) North Harbour 17 (Hayley Hutana, Jade Wong, Vainga Moimoi tries; Hutana con). HT: 37-5