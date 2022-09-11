NPC wrap: New Crusader flashes as Tasman bag crucial win over slumping Taranaki

If Taranaki’s NPC campaign wasn’t on life support before round six, it certainly is after their defeat to Tasman on Sunday.

A year after going undefeated and pushing for a revamp of the competition’s format, the amber and blacks plummeted to their fifth loss of the season, at Trafalgar Park in Nelson.

The 38-27 defeat leaves them sixth in the Odds conference with a miserable six competition points, 11 outside of playoff contention.

On the other hand, Tasman injected life into their season with the bonus point win, one they dearly needed to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Crusaders fans will have particularly enjoyed Tasman’s win on a day hooker Quentin MacDonald surpassed Robbie Malneek as the most capped Mako (105).

After all, one of their team’s new signings – Noah Hotham – was at the forefront of their third win of the season.

Hotham was everywhere in what threatened to be a blowout win at one stage, highlighted by scoring two tries and setting up another.

But it wasn’t just his ability with ball in hand that flashed. Hotham also made a try-saving tackle, earned a breakdown penalty, and ripped the ball from two-test All Black Pita Gus Sowakula’s grasp.

Evan Barnes/Getty Images Tasman halfback Noah Hotham was outstanding during his team’s bonus point win against Taranaki on Sunday.

Those who watched the New Zealand under-20s earlier this year won’t be surprised, given he was a standout player during the Oceania series.

The Crusaders, who have also signed exciting Tasman outside back Macca Springer to a long-term deal, pounced, signing him to a three-year deal.

Hotham scored both his tries from close-range in the first half against Taranaki, one of them after the ball popped out of the scrum against the feed.

Always asking questions around the fringes, it was his one-handed offload in the leadup to Levi Aumua’s try early in the second half which sealed the bonus point.

Chris Symes/Photosport Taranaki player Kaylum Boshier snares a lineout against Tasman in Nelson on Sunday.

It gave them a 28-6 lead against a side which had mustered a competition-low six tries heading into the round.

But, sparked by Tom Florence finishing off a sweeping move from deep inside their own half, the amber and blacks suddenly resembled their 2021 selves, at least for periods.

Kini Naholo and Logan Crowley also ran in superb tries, but Mako replacement Tomasi Alosio iced the result with a 74th minute try.

Tasman weren’t the only ones who had to withstand a second half comeback on the day, with Wellington holding off fast-finishing Otago to snare a 32-26 win in the capital.

Otago sure love a lineout drive, scoring three of their four tries via the method to roar back into a game they trailed 26-7 late in the first half.

Hooker Henry Bell accounted for two of them, the second of which hauled the blue and golds to within striking distance with 16 minutes remaining.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Wellington flanker Du'Plessis Kirifi offloads against Otago in Wellington on Sunday afternoon.

However, despite being faced with opportunities, the visitors could not complete the comeback and avoid a third straight loss, leaving them on the outside looking in with games against heavyweights Waikato and Canterbury still to come.

A leg injury to powerful midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen, forced off early in the match, is another headache for Otago moving forward.

Wellington, having led 19-0 inside the first quarter after TJ Perenara dived over from close-range, have won four straight to sit third in the Odds conference with three regular season matches to play.

In the final match of the round, Canterbury overcame a sluggish start and continued lineout issues to kick on from their 14-10 halftime lead and hammer Northland 46-17 in Christchurch.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Canterbury pivot Fergus Burke, who kicked six from six on the night, in action against Northland during his team’s big win in Christchurch on Sunday afternoon.

Hooker Brodie McAlister, back after a stint on the sidelines with an elbow injury, came off the bench to score two second half tries for the hosts, whose bonus point win propelled them 10 points clear of second-placed Auckland in the Evens conference.

Wing Ngane Punivai also bagged a brace against the ill-disciplined Taniwha, who were chasing their first win in Christchurch since 1987, and played significantly better than the final score indicated with key players Tom Robinson and Josh Moorby sitting the game out.

ROUND 6 RESULTS

Waikato 30 (Daniel Sinkinson, Tepaea Cook-Savage, Patrick McCurran tries; Damian McKenzie 3 pen, 3 con) Auckland 15 (Jordan Trainor, Harry Plummer tries; Plummer pen, con). HT: 17-10.

Hawke’s Bay 69 (Tyrone Thompson 3, Kianu Kereru-Symes 2, Ollie Sapsford 2, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Brad Weber, Neria Fomai tries; Lincoln McClutchie 7 con, pen, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u con) Southland 24 (Rory van Vugt, Robbie Robinson, Viliami Fine tries; Marty Banks 3 con, pen). HT: 24-17

Bay of Plenty 48 (Kurt Eklund 3, Naitoa Ah Kuoi 2, Inga Finau tries; Wharenui Hawera 3 con, Kaleb Trask 3 con, 2 pen) North Harbour 34 (Bryn Gatland, Luteru Tolai, Mark Telea, Cameron Suafoa tries; Gatland 4 con, 2 pen). HT: 24-10

Counties Manukau 41 (Peniasi Malimali 2, Jared Page 2, AJ Alatimu, Cam Roigard tries; Riley Hohepa 4 con, pen) Manawatū 33 (Siua Maile, Logan Henry, Veikoso Poloniati, Ed Fidow, Potu Leavasa tries; Brett Cameron 3 con, Sam Clarke con). HT: 33-14

Tasman 38 (Noah Hotham 2, Braden Stewart, Levi Aumua, Tomasi Alosio tries; William Havili 4 con, Campbell Parata pen, con) Taranaki 27 (Tom Florence, Kini Naholo, Logan Crowley tries; Daniel Waite 2 pen, Matt McKenzie 3 con). HT: 21-6

Wellington 32 (Du'Plessis Kirifi, Ruben Love, TJ Perenara, Xavier Numia tries; Aidan Morgan 3 con, 2 pen) Otago 26 (Josh Timu, Henry Bell 2, James Lentjes tries; Cameron Millar 3 con). HT: 26-14

Canterbury 46 (Billy Harmon, Brodie McAlister 2, Ngane Punivai 2 tries, penalty try; Fergus Burke 4 con, 2 pen) Northland 17 (Allan Craig, Heremaia Murray tries; Rivez Reihana pen, 2 con). HT: 14-10

Points (games played)

Evens conference: Waikato 25 (6), Hawke’s Bay 24 (7), Wellington 24 (7) Bay of Plenty 22 (6), Counties Manukau 15 (6), Otago 17 (7), Southland 4 (6).

Odds conference: Canterbury 31 (7), Auckland 21 (7), Northland 18 (6), North Harbour 17 (7), Tasman 17 (7), Taranaki 6 (6), Manawatū 2 (7).