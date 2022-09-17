Streaker fails to distract North Otago goalkicker in Heartland Championship

North Otago's Ben McCarthy nailed his conversion against Horowhenua, despite the presence of a streaker.

Ben McCarthy is clearly not a goalkicker who cracks under pressure.

The North Otago winger had the barefaced cheek to nail what might be regarded as the most difficult rugby union conversion of the year in Saturday's Heartland Championship match against Horowhenua in Oamaru.

Screenshot/Sky Sport North Otago's Ben McCarthy kicks a conversion despite the presence of a streaker.

As McCarthy went through his pre-kick routine and checked the weather conditions, a streaker assured him it was sunny and warm (enough) as he ambled his way across the field between McCarthy and the goal posts.

The winger judged his attempt perfectly, drawing it back with the aid of a gentle breeze which fortunately didn't affect other items in motion for the TV viewers.

Screenshot/Sky Sport North Otago fans enjoyed the 'end' of the Heartland Championship game against Horowhenua.

The touch judges raised their flags as the streaker ambled his way towards the fence, with the ball - the rugby one - bouncing jauntily after him.

McCarthy’s kick was the final act of the game as the hosts also enjoyed a Saturday romp, winning the encounter 89-23.