'You understand the magic of this thing': Wellington soak up first Ranfurly Shield success in 14 years

Hawke's Bay's lengthy reign with the Log o' Wood is over as the Lions kept the hosts try-less in Napier.

Forty years to the day since Wellington surrendered the Ranfurly Shield to Canterbury, the emotions couldn’t have been more contrasting.

In their 100th Shield match, Wellington captured the Log o’ Wood for the first time since 2009, producing a gritty 19-12 win over Hawke’s Bay in Napier on Saturday. It was just the second time the Lions have held the Shield since 1982.

Sunday was 40 years to the day since Wellington lost the Shield to Canterbury in a 16-12 defeat at Athletic Park, where Wayne Smith scored a brilliant winning try.

For former All Blacks TJ Perenara and Julian Savea, who both debuted for Wellington in 2010, it was extra sweet. The duo have done it all in their rugby careers, winning a Rugby World Cup in 2015 and Super Rugby title in 2016, but until Saturday had never touched the Shield.

Wellington first five-eighth Aidan Morgan was just eight and living in Auckland when the Lions last held the Shield.

“I think everyone knows around the country when you’re a young kid growing up how important the Ranfurly Shield is to each different province and the history in it.

“For Wellington, not being able to hold it for 14 years, for me it was just a cool opportunity to reflect on the opportunity we got given and looking at the last time we won it,” Morgan said.

“We talked about during the week how much it would mean to rugby in this province. It was a pretty cool moment when I got to hold it.”

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Wellington’s Jackson Garden-Bachop is full of emotion after capturing the Ranfurly Shield on Saturday.

Wellington players and management soaked up the Shield win with a four-hour plus bus ride back from Napier on Sunday morning.

From there, it was onto the Paremata-Plimmerton Rugby Club in Porirua, where they were greeted by Shield-starved fans and posed for plenty of photos.

“It’s a memory that will last a lifetime and probably stick around with them,” Morgan said.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Wellington players Taine Plumtree, Connor Garden-Bachop, and Keelan Whitman get an up close look at the Ranfurly Shield after beating Hawke’s Bay.

Wellington’s only challenges since last holding the Log in 2009 were defeats to the Magpies in Napier in 2014 and 2020, so Saturday was third time lucky.

Wellington Rugby chief executive Matt Evans watched on nervously in the crowd at McLean Park and said the last few minutes was tense viewing.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Wellington captain Du'Plessis Kirifi lifts the Ranfurly Shield after their victory over Hawke’s Bay on Saturday.

With Perenara sin-binned after the fulltime siren for playing the ball on the ground as Hawke’s Bay surged on attack, it was a massive lineout steal from James Blackwell which proved the clutch play for Wellington at the death.

“I’ve never shuffled so much in my seat at any game. It was a real nerve shredder, especially through that last three or four minutes where we seemed to be doing everything to give them a chance, but getting across the line was a mighty feeling of relief – just really, really pleased for the union and the Wellington region as a whole,” Evans said.

Seeing the emotion on the players’ faces in the changing room and how much it meant to them was special to see.

“It’s a strange feeling. You go to Hawke’s Bay, where it’s been held for so long and it just rubs off on you. You begin to understand the magic of this thing.”

Wellington don’t have long to bask in their glory, with a home game on Saturday against Odds Conference leaders Waikato (4.35pm kickoff).

Evans was confident the aura of the Shield would help boost ticket sales and lead to a stronger crowd than usual at Sky Stadium.

“The Shield is something special. We’re really hopeful the crowd will swing in behind and come out and support the guys.”

If the Lions can fend off the Mooloos’ challenge they will lock the Shield away for the summer, as after that it’s an away game against Counties Manukau to round out their regular season, with the Log not up for grabs in the playoffs.

Should Wellington cough it up straight away they at least wouldn’t have the record for the shortest reign, which is Hawke’s Bay’s six days in 2013.