Ex-Wallaby Pekahou Cowan adds memorable Ranfurly Shield win to rugby adventures

Pekahou Cowan, second from the left in the middle row, celebrates with his Wellington team-mates after winning the Ranfurly Shield.

There was no need for ex-Wallabies prop Pekahou Cowan to march on eggshells amongst his Wellington team-mates last week.

Not when the 36-year-old had already declared himself on neutral ground when it came to declaring his allegiance prior to the Bledisloe Cup test in Melbourne.

When the All Blacks downed the Wallabies 39-37 at Marvel Stadium last Thursday, Cowan maintains he didn't have to duck any verbal bullets from provincial team-mates prior to the successful Ranfurly Shield challenge against Hawke's Bay in Napier a few days later.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Pekahou Cowan made 10 test appearances for the Wallabies in 2009.

Although now back in Wellington with his family, the city where he was born and lived before leaving for Sydney with his father when he was 13, it was with the Western Force and the Wallabies that Cowan earned his bread as a professional rugby player.

There were 135 appearances for the Force, a tenure that began under fiery ex-All Blacks coach John Mitchell in 2006, one for the Waratahs last year and 10 for the Wallabies when another New Zealander, Robbie Deans, was at the helm in 2009.

Later there was also a colourful stint as player-coach with Japanese club Shimizu Blue Sharks, before he landed back in Wellington.

Anyway, back to the subject of whether he supported the men in gold during the Bledisloe Cup test.

1 NEWS For the first time since 2009, the Wellington Lions hold the Ranfurly Shield after defeating Hawke’s Bay.

"It's a funny one because obviously being Kiwi-born, but playing for Australia, it is one of those ones where I sit on the fence,'' Cowan says.

"I am Switzerland in those games. To be fair, it was a bloody good test match. Far out, it had everything.''

Given the mad scenes that played out in the final minutes, when referee Mathieu Raynal's decision to overturn a penalty to the Wallabies led to Jordie Barrett scoring the match-winner for the All Blacks, some Aussies were not as charitable as Cowan.

Tensions boiled over during and after the match as anyone with access to a keyboard or microphone declared Raynal had either lost the plot by punishing the Wallabies for time-wasting, or did the right thing by calling their bluff.

Will Russell/Getty Images Pekahou Cowan made 135 appearances for the Western Force.

Cowan struck a conciliatory tone, by comparison, simply noting it would have been a cracker of a game for all to have been involved in.

His only appearance against the All Blacks, as a replacement in the final quarter in Wellington in 2009, was tame by comparison; the All Blacks won that match 33-6 and Cowan never got the chance to play them again.

Cowan is one of the most durable players on the circuit. Few props are still playing 17 years after starting their pro career. Last weekend he secured another nice parcel for the memory bank when he started for the Wellington team that beat Hawke's Bay 19-12 in their shield challenge.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Pekahou Cowan briefly played for the Waratahs in 2021.

In doing so, Cowan entered rare territory. Few, if any, Wallabies can say they have crossed the Tasman to help a New Zealand provincial team win the prized trophy.

It was an unexpected bonus for a bloke who wasn't planning on playing provincial rugby when he arrived in his country of birth last year and ended up making seven appearances for Wellington in the NPC.

The aura around the famous log o' wood may have dimmed, a reflection of a crowded rugby programme in the professional age, but Cowan appreciated the opportunity to lug the shield back to the capital for the first time in 13 years.

Participating in the post-match party was a no-go; the calf injury that had forced him to retire at halftime meant he had to focus on his recovery.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Pekahou Cowan of the Force tackles Bjorn Basson of the Bulls in 2014.

"I came back to New Zealand, just happy to potentially move on with life after footy. It just so happened I had a conversation with Greg Halford, the scrum coach at the Wellington Lions, to have a couple of beers and a bite to eat,'' Cowan says.

"The next day he sent me a message, saying 'mate, we would love to have you if you are still interested in playing'.

"It's just crazy how it's all worked out. It was almost a bit surreal after the game - not having played a lot of rugby here and then getting that opportunity. It was massive.''

Even before he departed in early teens, Cowan knew, thanks to his dad, that the shield was a big deal to the Kiwi rugby community.

After relocating to Sydney, Cowan discovered he had a talent for rugby and it was under the demanding Mitchell that he began a 12-year career at the Force in Perth.

Cowan has had his share of adventures on and off the grass. His feedback to James Marshall on the What A Lad podcast was a precautionary tale about the potential pitfalls of joining a club in Japan.

So, too, were his memories of joining the Force as a young man under the harsh leadership of Mitchell. One memorable line delivered from Mitchell was: "You're either hard, or you're not.''

Paul Kane/Getty Images Pekahou Cowan of the Wallabies gets tackled by Marcel van der Merwe and Marcell Coetzee during the Rugby Championship against the Springboks in Perth in 2009.

Now Cowan is looking ahead. Having noted how ubiquitous vending machines are in Japan, he's entered that business in New Zealand and has also been involved in social work.

It seems inevitable Cowan - he says he's "99 percent certain'' - will retire at the end of this season. He's content with what he has achieved.

"If anything I think it is just a good reward for years of service to the Force, playing for the Wallabies and having time in Japan player-coaching.

"It's just an awesome way to cap off a career that has had its own challenges along the way, but like anything if you are doing something you love you are not really working a day in your life.

"I have been fortunate enough to do that for 17 years.''