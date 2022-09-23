Overcoming 'inherited burden of success' key for new Canterbury coach Marty Bourke

Canterbury have scored a competition-leading 44 tries through eight games this NPC season.

The smiles are back, as is the free-flowing rugby Canterbury were renowned for before the turgid 2020 and 2021 seasons.

So, what’s changed for the red and blacks outside the obvious – the departure of co-coaches Reuben Thorne and Mark Brown?

“It’s a great question,” head coach Marty Bourke said after training at Rugby Park on Wednesday.

The first-year head coach is well-equipped to answer the question. After all, he worked under Thorne and Brown last year, when they scratched out five wins during an underwhelming Covid-19 hit season.

It followed them missing out on the playoffs in 2020 for the first time since 2003, before an extensive review last year resulted in the pair being shown the door.

But Bourke didn’t just survive, he successfully applied for the head coach role after the union made it clear the co-coaching model would be binned.

Four months since the former Bay of Plenty attack coach was named coach, the contrast from the past two years to this year couldn’t be more prominent.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Canterbury head coach Marty Bourke has got the red and blacks playing entertaining rugby again.

Gone are the clunky and disjointed performances, replaced by a side playing the type of rugby the 14-times champions produced en-route to titles between 2015-2017.

That’s led to seven wins from eight games, a competition-leading 44 tries and 324 points scored (next best is North Harbour with 36 tries and 289 points), and top spot in the evens conference sealed with two games to play – against Auckland in Christchurch on Friday, and Otago in Dunedin next week.

“The easiest way I can explain it is Canterbury, whether it be Canterbury Rugby or the Crusaders, is shrouded with an inherited burden of success, and for me that burden sometimes used to weigh us down rather than allow us to flourish,” Bourke said.

“If you get the right man wearing the jersey, when they put the jersey on it shouldn't weigh them down, it should be like a cape on superman, make them stronger. That's what we've talked about a fair bit this year. You respect legacy, but you add your own part to it, and I think the boys have really bought into that and understand that.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Canterbury head coach Marty Bourke, left, and assistant coach Matt Todd.

Bourke, who is assisted by Alex Robertson, Craig Dunlea and Canterbury and Crusaders stalwart Matt Todd, won’t hear a bad word about Thorne and Brown, blokes he called “two of the greatest men” he’s seen involved in rugby.

They taught him plenty, he said. As did the harsh lessons Canterbury were dealt during last year’s campaign.

Canterbury are also benefiting from the maturation of young players such as Fergus Burke, Sam Darry and Dominic Gardiner, and the veteran leadership of former England halfback Willi Heinz.

“We've got a really good group of men, a really good management team. All I've really done is outline what the vision is early, and then try and reclaim what I believe the Canterbury identity is through conversations with people when I arrived.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Canterbury captain Billy Harmon has been instrumental this season, particularly since they lost Cullen Grace to a season-ending shoulder injury.

“We talk about a Canterbury man, but nobody could actually tell me what he was. So we delved into that a little bit, and this is where we are. And part of it is around us enjoying every day, we have an identity we are pretty firm on, one where we come to work loving what you do, and being grateful for what you do because not many people get the opportunity to do it."

Canterbury captain Billy Harmon, who missed the majority of last season through injury, wasn’t about to call any previous coaches out.

However, his comments regarding the switch in the team’s fortunes so far this year were telling.

“Having Marty in, he's got a good philosophy on footy, he doesn't like to take it too serious, he understands that although it is professional footy, and you want to drive the best standards, you've also got to be realistic about it and let the boys just enjoy themselves and have fun.”

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Wellington face a stiff challenge against Waikato if they’re to hold the Ranfurly Shield over summer.

Up for grabs again

A week after snatching the Ranfurly Shield from Hawke’s Bay, Wellington will have to fend off what’s sure to be a stiff challenge from Waikato if they are to extend their first tenure since 2009.

Should the Lions, white-hot on the back of five straight wins, rebuff the Mooloos’ challenge, they will keep the Log o’ Wood over summer.

However, that’s easier said than done against the reigning champions, stung by coughing up their first game (against Otago) of the season.

Waikato will no doubt be cheered along by Bay of Plenty, who will get a shot at the Shield on October 2 if the Mooloos prevail.

ROUND 8 FIXTURES

FRIDAY

Canterbury v Auckland

Venue: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

Kickoff: 7.05pm

SATURDAY

Bay of Plenty v Hawke's Bay

Venue: Tauranga Domain

Kickoff: 2.05pm

Tasman v Northland

Venue: Trafalgar Park, Nelson

Kickoff: 2.05pm

Wellington v Waikato

Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington

Kickoff: 4.35pm

SUNDAY

Manawatū v Otago

Venue: Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North

Kickoff: 2.05pm

North Harbour v Taranaki

Venue: North Harbour Stadium, Auckland

Kickoff: 2.05pm

Southland v Counties Manukau

Venue: Rugby Park, Invercargill

Kickoff: 4.35pm

WEDNESDAY

Bay of Plenty v Northland

Venue: Tauranga Domain

Kickoff: 4.05pm