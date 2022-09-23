New halfback Luke Campbell enjoying stint with Turbos

Halfback Luke Campbell has been a standout since joining the Manawatū Turbos this year.

RUGBY: One of the bright sparks in a tough Manawatū Turbos season has been the form of dynamic halfback Luke Campbell.

Campbell was a new recruit this year and has been one of their standout players with his good distribution and sniping runs.

Having lost all eight games so far this season, including last week’s 34-24 loss to Taranaki in New Plymouth, Manawatū will need Campbell to be at his best again when they host Otago at the Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Campbell said the results this year weren’t what the team wanted, but he was enjoying the season.

“But, in terms of culture within the group, we can’t fault the boys’ effort and energy to turn up and keep working.

“That’s what I’m about, putting in the work and enjoying yourself on game day.”

Campbell said they had thought they were going to get across the line against Taranaki, but they were hoping to get a win against Otago and in their final game against Northland next week.

He said they had to control the moments where they let in soft points and make sure they stayed ahead on the scoreboard.

“Just a win would feel good, we’ve worked so hard over eight weeks. It feels like we deserve it.”

Campbell’s form for Manawatū has earned him a new gig at the end of the season in the United States, which he was excited about.

He has been signed by New Orleans in the Major League Rugby competition and will head over in January, before returning to Manawatū later next year.

It will be his second overseas sojourn after a spell with the Narbonne club in France before coming to Manawatū.

Campbell was with the Hurricanes in Super Rugby last year then received a callup to join Narbonne as a medical joker replacement for nine months.

After a long French season he was keen to play rugby in New Zealand again because of the skill level and expansive play and signed with Manawatū.

Campbell was a product of Wellington College and played for Wellington under-19s and development, then shifted north for 5 ½ years with Bay of Plenty.

If the chance to play Super Rugby again came up he would be keen.

Campbell keeps his starting spot in the Turbos lineup this week as coach Peter Russell has made a few changes to the side to play Otago.

Utility back Taniela Filimone is finally over his hamstring injury and will play his first competition game of the season, starting at centre.

Midfielder Kegan Christian-Goss drops out of the 23, with Louis Rogers coming onto the bench in place of Adam Boult.

Lock Veikoso Poloniati is fit again so comes onto the bench in place of Elyjah Crosswell.

Flanker TK Howden (shoulder) and hooker Siua Maile (hamstring) were both injured after the Taranaki game, but have come through and are fit to play.

Russell has switched the props again with Sean Paranihi and Joseph Gavigan back in the starting lineup, and Harrison Allan and Flyn Yates go back to the bench.

♦ Manawatū assistant coach Greg Fleming has signed as the forwards coach of Australia-based Super Rugby team Fijian Drua for next year.

Manawatū Turbos: 15 Drew Wild, 14 Tima Fainga'anuku, 13 Taniela Filimone, 12 Jason Emery (co-captain), 11 Ed Fidow, 10 Brett Cameron, 9 Luke Campbell; 8 Brayden Iose (co-captain), 7 Johnny Galloway, 6 TK Howden, 5 Ofa Tauatevalu, 4 Micaiah Torrance-Read, 3 Sean Paranihi, 2 Siua Maile, 1 Joseph Gavigan. Reserves: 16 Ben Strang, 17 Harrison Allan, 18 Flyn Yates, 19 Veikoso Poloniati, 20 Potu Leavasa, 21 Logan Henry, 22 Sam Clarke, 23 Louis Rogers.

Kickoff: 2.05pm.