NPC wrap: Resurgent Wellington locks up Ranfurly Shield, Canterbury remain team to beat

Wellington’s TJ Perenara tries to evade Waikato’s Damian McKenzie during the Ranfurly Shield match at Sky Stadium. Wellington triumphed 34-6 to ensure they retain the shield for the rest of 2022.

Watch out. Wellington are on the warpath.

Having guaranteed the Ranfurly Shield can't be stolen off them for the remainder of the year, thanks to a convincing 34-6 win over Waikato in Wellington on Saturday, the men with the famous "spider'' emblem over their hearts will now go on the hunt for the NPC crown.

First things first. Wellington deserves a sackful of praise for putting away challenger Waikato in the rain at Sky Stadium.

Ranfurly Shield history is littered with examples of the holder struggling in their first defence, possibly a result of the post-game celebrations from the previous weekend taking its toll, but when Wellington fired-up in the second spell the Mooloos simply couldn't do enough to test their opponent's resolve.

Not only was this Wellington's sixth consecutive victory, it also enabled them to leap past Waikato in the Odds conference and secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Shield games are often won by teams that can execute at key moments, and then add a spine of steel to their defensive line.

So when Connor Garden-Bachop scored mid-way through the second half, having eventually prospered from a neat lineout tactic between Asafo Aumua and Peter Lakai, Waikato looked to be in strife.

That proved to be the case. That try to Garden-Bachop proved decisive, giving the home side a 14 point lead, and there was more misery to come when James O'Reilly and Regan Love dotted down - the latter right at the death after Waikato's Jack Lam spilled the ball at the other end of the park.

While on the subject of juggernauts, Canterbury have clearly got their appetite for destruction back following the disappointments of 2021.

Back in the so-called "good old days'', just securing a ticket to a Canterbury versus Auckland match was cause for celebration, but times have changed. Modest crowds now rock up to these games, but they still mean plenty to the participants and their loyal supporters.

The 38-20 win over the Aucks at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch meant Canterbury clocked-up their sixth consecutive bonus-point win and have clamped an iron claw around a playoff spot at home with game left to play, against Otago in Dunedin.

A late red card to Auckland's Niko Jones, following a high shot on George Bridge that left both men dazed on the turf, compounded the visitors' misery.

Meanwhile, it probably wasn't a great shock that Hawke's Bay suffered a 20-14 defeat to Bay of Plenty in Tauranga.

Post Ranfurly Shield comedowns have never easy to remedy, and the Magpies were unable to rebound from losing the Log o' Wood to Wellington a week earlier.

Those who gripe about that statement doing Bay of Plenty a disservice should hold the phone. Because there's little doubt they deserved this victory; in doing so they ensured their unbeaten streak against the Magpies in Tauranga, which stretches back to 2011, remained intact.

Bay of Plenty, who trailed 14-10 at halftime, took the lead soon after the restart and they did so in admirable fashion; Emoni Narawa made a terrific run through the defence, and Nikora Broughton completed the movement for the try.

The win ensured Bay of Plenty reclaimed the Macrae-Shelford Bay Cup and they have also guaranteed themselves a quarterfinals berth.

Meanwhile, Manawatū couldn’t sustain a bright start after leading Otago 14-0 in Palmerston North on Sunday. The green and whites crumbled to a 54-35 loss.

North Harbour were too good for Taranaki at Albany, coasting to a 35-19 victory after leading 14-12 at halftime.

Round eight:

Canterbury 38 (Dominic Gardiner, Manasa Mataele, Tom Christie, Rameka Poihipi tries, penalty try; Alex Harford 4 con, drop goal) Auckland 20 (Salesi Rayasi, Jackson Pugh, Joel Cobb tries; Harry Plummer con, pen). HT: 21-10

Bay of Plenty 20 (Emoni Narawa, Nikora Broughton, Nigel Ah Wong tries; Kaleb Trask con, pen) Hawke’s Bay 14 (Devan Flanders, Ollie Sapsford tries; Lincoln McClutchie 2 con). HT: 10-14

Tasman 52 (Levi Aumua 2, Willy Havili, Alex Nankivell, Noah Hotham, Macca Springer, Ryan Coxon tries; Willy Havili con, Taine Robinson 6 con, pen) Northland 17 (Matt Matich, Jaycob Matiu tries; Rivez Reihana 2 con, pen). HT: 21-3

Wellington 34 (Pepesana Patafilo, Connor Garden-Bachop, James O’Reilly, Ruben Love tries; Aidan Morgan con, 2 pen, Jackson Garden-Bachop 3 con) Waikato 6 (Damian McKenzie 2 pen). HT: 10-6

North Harbour 35 (Kade Banks, Isoa Nasilasila, Bryn Gatland, Kalolo Tuiloma, Tevita Li tries; Shaun Stevenson con, Gatland 4 con) Taranaki 19 (Bradley Slater, Kaylum Boshier, Liam Blyde tries; Stephen Perofeta, Daniel Waite con. HT: 14-12

Otago 54 (Abraham Pole 2, Fabian Holland, Henry Bell, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Mitchell Scott, Oliver Haig, Sean Withy tries; Cameron Millar 7 con) Manawatū 35 (Drew Wild 2, Jason Emery, Siua Maile, Logan Henry tries; Brett Cameron 4 con, Sam Clarke con). HT: 28-14

Points (games played).

Evens conference: Canterbury 41 (9), North Harbour 27 (9), Auckland 25 (9), Tasman 24 (9), Northland 18 (8), Taranaki 15 (9), Manawatū 4 (9).

Odds conference: Wellington 33 (9), Bay of Plenty 31 (8), Waikato 31 (9), Hawke’s Bay 26 (9), Otago 26 (9), Hawke’s Bay 26 (9), Counties Manukau 17 (8), Southland 4 (8).