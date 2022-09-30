news
National
World
Climate Change
Politics
Business
prosper
Farming
Technology
Sport
Rugby
voices & in depth
perspectives
Pou Tiaki
Spotlight
Stuff Nation
Cartoons
Podcasts
living
Travel
Homed
LifeStyle
Entertainment
Complex
Motoring
Food & Wine
Oddstuff
regions
northland
Auckland
Waikato
Bay of Plenty
Taranaki
hawke's bay
manawatu
wellington
nelson
marlborough
canterbury
south canterbury
otago
southland
more
Weather
Quizzes
Puzzles
Newsletters
about stuff
contribute
Advertising
Careers
Privacy
Contact
stuff family
stuff ads
neighbourly
mags4gifts
Ensemble
stuff events
stuff coupons
Sport
Provincial
Recap: Hawke's Bay v Tasman Mako - NPC
Stuff sports reporters
18:45, Sep 30 2022
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email
Kerry Marshall/Getty Images
Brad Weber sets his Hawke's Bay backline alight against the Tasman Mako in Napier.
Follow live coverage of the NPC match between Hawke’s Bay and Tasman in Napier.
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email