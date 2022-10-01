Recap: Otago v Canterbury - NPC

18:45, Oct 01 2022

Follow live coverage of the South Island NPC grudge match between Otago and Canterbury in Dunedin.

Braydon Ennor from Canterbury dives over to score a try during their round nine NPC match against Otago in Dunedin.
Peter Meecham/Getty Images
Braydon Ennor from Canterbury dives over to score a try during their round nine NPC match against Otago in Dunedin.