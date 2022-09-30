NPC talking points: What must Brad Weber do to get back in the All Blacks?

Brad Weber returned to work with Hawke’s Bay after being dropped from the All Blacks. He has not played a test in 2022.

Richard Knowler is a senior sports reporter at Stuff

OPINION: It seems cruel to slot Brad Weber into the category reserved for ex-All Blacks.

That's the reality though, isn't it? Halfback Weber, who will start for Hawke's Bay in their final, and crucial, final round-robin NPC match against Tasman in Napier on Friday night, has been frozen out by the All Blacks selectors.

His chances of securing a berth for the tour of the northern hemisphere in October and November, barring injury to one of the incumbents, now appear remote.

Weber hasn't added to his 17 test caps, the last as a substitute against France in Paris on November 20, in 2021. Who thought that would be the case when the All Blacks finally dragged themselves back to New Zealand last November, having completed an arduous offshore trip that began in Perth and finished in Paris?

After that tour the general consensus among the rugby public in New Zealand was that TJ Perenara would get the chop. That left Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie, Folau Fakatava – once he got clearance from World Rugby - and Weber to fight for the three halfback spots ahead of the inbound tour by Ireland in July.

SKY SPORT Steamers claim Battle of the Bays contest with NPC win over Magpies.

The news was bad for Weber. When All Blacks coach Ian Foster settled on his squad the uncapped Fakatava was picked as back-up for Smith and Christie. Weber, like Perenara, was on the outer.

After learning of his axing in June, Weber told media he wasn’t finished.

“I know what I need to do, I’ve fought back before, so I’ll just do it again,” Weber said.

“You know my story, this is not the first time that I haven’t been selected for the All Blacks. So that’s good for me in that I’ve been here before, I know what it takes.”

Albert Perez/Getty Images Brad Weber celebrates scoring a try for the All Blacks against the Springboks on the Gold Coast last year.

It would be fair to say a fair proportion of the population thought Weber was unlucky.

But he doesn't have age on his side. Weber's 31. Smith may be 33, but he’s still the king of No 9s in this part of the world. His apprentices Christie and Fakatava are 27 and 22, respectively.

Yet Weber, who is contracted to NZ Rugby and the Chiefs through to 2023, did a lot right during Super Rugby Pacific and one could only imagine the value he could have provided the All Blacks behind the scenes as they tried to tame their fluctuating form.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Brad Weber in action against Southland in the NPC.

It's also worth noting Fakatava, who will sit on the bench as back-up for Weber at McLean Park, has yet to start for the All Blacks. His only two appearances, as a replacement, were in the two defeats to Ireland.

Weber has proved in the past that he’s got character. After his test debut against Samoa in Apia in 2015, he was ignored until he made his comeback in 2019.

But can Weber make the squad for the World Cup in France next year? Under the current regime that seems unlikely. Barring a dramatic loss of form or injuries to Smith, Christie and Fakatava, Weber is up against it.

That may seem unfair, but it's the reality.

Andrew Cornaga Folau Fakatava has been named on the bench, with Brad Weber named to start for Hawke’s Bay against Tasman.

For now Weber now has to focus on helping Hawke's Bay beat Tasman if they are to leap past Otago in the Odds conference, and secure an NPC quarterfinals berth.

Recent defeats to Bay of Plenty and Wellington (that also resulted in the Ranfurly Shield heading south) have stung the Magpies.

Tasman have been bolstered by the return of All Blacks wings Sevu Reece and Leicester Fainga'anuku, both named on the bench.

Chris Symes/Photosport All Black Sevu Reece has been listed on the bench for Tasman.

This is a big deal, also, for Tasman. The Mako, who are fourth in the Evens conference, could pay the price for their early misfires and miss the quarterfinals. A win would be enough to secure a berth, as fifth-placed Northland prepare to line-up Manawatu in Kaikohe on Sunday.

Otago's assignment isn't one to be envied; they face a red-hot Canterbury outfit, which has lost just one game, in Dunedin on Saturday.

Otago will be cheering for Tasman at McLean Park. Their season depends on it.