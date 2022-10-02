NPC wrap: Canterbury to face Northland as quarterfinalists confirmed

Braydon Ennor heads into space during Canterbury’s 27-21 win over Otago in their NPC match on Saturday night. Canterbury will play Northland in their quarterfinal in Christchurch next weekend.

As Canterbury staggered their way to an unconvincing 27-21 victory over Otago in Dunedin on Saturday night, you had to ask one question.

Is this side good enough to win the NPC? Because if Canterbury are to win this competition - they must beat Northland in their Evens conference quarterfinal in Christchurch next Saturday to remain in the title hunt - they might want to continue their preparations with a few pointed questions.

Sky Sport Otago's season is over after narrowly falling short of the four-try bonus point win they needed.

Despite having already qualified for the playoffs before they arrived at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Canterbury almost fell off a cliff inside the enclosed arena.

Had No 8 and captain Billy Harmon not earned the visitors a breakdown penalty at the death, as Otago mounted another attack inside their red zone in an attempt to keep their season alive, his side could have suffered an embarrassing defeat.

Yet, somehow, Canterbury survived. Regardless of what unfolded during the frantic and unpredictable spectacle - Josh Ioane's long-range drop goal attempt, which smacked into a surprised team-mate, was proof - it would surely be reckless to believe Canterbury, the only team to suffer just one defeat this year, won't be a menace in the sudden-death phase.

Because that scare against Otago was a reminder to them of how destructive complacency can be at the sharp end of the season.

Northland ensured they could delay their Mad Monday post-season party by beating a tenacious Manawatū 41-24 in a pulsating encounter at the picturesque Kaikohe ground on Sunday.

The win ensured the Taniwha bounced over Tasman into fourth place in the conference, the latter having stumbled at the final hurdle after losing 25-17 to Hawke's Bay on a wet and miserable evening in Napier on Friday night.

One of the big talking points during Auckland's comeback 38-24 win over Taranaki at Eden Park on Saturday was the sight of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in the No 14 jersey - not the No 12 one he was originally listed to play in.

Instagram Roger Tuivasa Sheck Instagram story image

This made everyone sit up in their seats. Given the former NRL star's lack of game time for the All Blacks, just two brief appearances off the bench in the midfield, it seems he may now be asked to stretch his legs on the wing.

That could, potentially, be a win-win for all parties if Tuivasa-Sheck is given starting opportunities on the All Blacks' tour of the northern hemisphere later this month.

The man known as RTS also put to bed speculation about his future, saying there was no chance of him returning to the NRL after former All Black Sir John Kirwan suggested he was on the Sydney Roosters' shopping list for the 2023 season.

“Hey team, hearing a return to NRL and Sydney Roosters. As much as I enjoyed it there, I won’t be heading back. Signed sealed delivered till the end of 2023,” Tuivasa-Sheck said on his Instagram story on Saturday night.

It's clear Tuivasa-Sheck remains determined to lock down a spot in the All Blacks' World Cup squad. First, though, he needs to bolster his confidence and keep blotting up every iota of knowledge in the 15-man game, and should be an automatic starter for when Auckland play North Harbour in their Evens quarterfinal.

Auckland were given a decent fright by Taranaki, too. The men from the Naki led 17-3 at halftime before the blue and whites finally picked up their act. The arrival of All Blacks prop Angus Ta'avao in the second spell was a major plus for the home side's scrum.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of Auckland tackles Kini Naholo of Taranaki during the NPC match in Auckland.

Meanwhile, Wellington confirmed their place at the top of the Odds conference with a bonus-point 64-31 win over Counties-Manukau in Pukekohe on Sunday.

Hooker Asafo Aumua also reminded the All Blacks selectors of his power with the ball by bagging four tries.

Wellington will play fourth-placed Hawke's Bay in the capital in their Odds quarterfinal.

Defending champions Waikato will host Bay of Plenty in the Evens quarterfinal next Sunday. Waikato beat Bay of Plenty 35-34 in Hamilton on Sunday after appearing to have blown the opportunity to return to their home ground.

A try to Waikato replacement forward Patrick McCurran in the final minute was converted by Damian McKenzie to ensure the Mooloos were rewarded with hosting rights for the re-match.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Asafo Aumua of Wellington scored three tries against Counties Manukau.

Quarterfinals

Evens conference: Canterbury (1) v Northland (4), North Harbour (2) v Auckland (3). Odds conference: Wellington (1) v Hawke's Bay (4), Waikato (2) v Bay of Plenty (3).

At a glance

Round nine

Hawke's Bay 25 (Neria Fomai 2, Tyrone Thompson, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u tries; Lincoln McClutchie pen, con) Tasman 17 (Noah Hotham, Viliami Napa'a tries; William Havil con, Taine Robinson con, pen). HT: 17-10.

North Harbour 66 (Jamie Booth 2, Tevita Li 3, Shaun Stevenson, Bryn Gatland, Jack Heighton, Felix Kalapu, Jay Fonokalafi tries; Bryn Gatland 7 con, Heighton con) Southland 8 (Michael Manson try; Robbie Robinson pen). HT: 35-3.

Auckland 38 (Terrell Peita 2, AJ Lam 2, Angus Ta’avao, tries; Harry Plummer 4 con, pen, Simon Hickey con) Taranaki 24 (Daniel Rona, Ricky Riccitelli, Kini Naholo tries; Stephen Perofeta 3 con, pen). HT: 3-17.

Canterbury 27 (Luke Romano, Braydon Ennor, Fergus Burke, Manasa Mataele tries; Burke con, pen, Chay Fihaka con) Otago 21 (James Lentjes, Josh Timu, Kieran McClea tries; Cam Millar 3 con). HT: 12-14.

Northland 41 (Rob Rush, Jone Macilai-Tori, Matt Moulds, Rivez Reihana, Josh Moorby, Matt Matich tries; Reihana 3 con, Dan Hawins con, pen) Manawatū 24 (Logan Henry 2, Tima Fainga'anuku, Josh Taula tries; Sam Clark con, Drew Wild con). HT: 19-5.

Wellington 64 (Asafo Aumua 4, Riley Higgins, Connor Garden-Bachop, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Ruben Love, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Billy Proctor tries; Jackson Garden-Bachop 6 con, Richard Judd con) Counties-Manukau 31 (Ioane Moananu 2, Samuel Slade, Peniasi Malimali, Kauvaka Kaivelata tries; Riley Hohepa 2 con, Cam Roigard con) HT: 38-7.

Waikato 35 (Sefo Kautai, Lachlan McWhannell, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Luke Jacobson, Patrick McCurran tries; Damian McKenzie 5 con) Bay of Plenty 34 ( Leroy Carter 2, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Kurt Eklund, Joey Walton tries; Kaleb Trask 3 con, pen). HT: 14-22.