Auckland's Niko Jones and Southland's Hayden Michaels cop three-week bans

Auckland's Niko Jones goes on the charge against Canterbury shortly before being sent off for a high shot.

Auckland’s Niko Jones and Southland’s Hayden Michaels have both been hit with three-week suspensions from the New Zealand Rugby judiciary after being sent off in NPC matches last month.

The 22-year-old Jones – son of All Blacks legend Sir Michael – was shown a red card for a high shot on George Bridge in Auckland’s 38-20 loss to Canterbury in Christchurch on September 23.

READ MORE:

* NPC wrap: Canterbury to face Northland as quarterfinalists confirmed

* Promising flanker Hayden Michaels commits to the Southland Stags

* Super Rugby: Niko Jones, son of All Blacks legend Michael, joins Moana Pasifika



The young flanker clashed heads with Bridge after launching into the Canterbury flyer, leaving the field on a stretcher with just three minutes remaining at Orangetheory Stadium.

Stags flanker Michaels was given his marching orders for a similar offence, clashing heads with a Counties Manukau player when going dangerously high in a tackle during their 30-26 win in Invercargill on September 25.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Niko Jones left the field on a stretcher after clashing heads with Canterbury's George Bridge last month.

The Duty Judicial Officer (DJO) accepted Michaels’ and Jones’ admissions of guilt and ruled the offences to be at the mid-range resulting in a suspension of six weeks.

However, due to mitigating factors – including both players having a clean disciplinary record – the suspensions have been halved to three weeks.

The ban is far more costly for Jones, who will now miss Auckland’s quarterfinal clash against North Harbour on Friday night.

Should his side prevail against their local rivals, Jones would also be unavailable for their semifinal the following weekend.

Michaels, meanwhile, missed Southland’s NPC match against North Harbour last weekend and will also be banned for two Highlanders pre-season matches in 2023.