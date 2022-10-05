Ian Foster says he wasn't behind Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's wing move, but he likes it

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck made his first appearance on the wing in Auckland’s victory over Taranaki at Eden Park.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster may not have pulled the strings on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s move to the wing for Auckland, but he admits he’s happy to see his cross-code star continue to expand his rugby repertoire there at the business end of the NPC.

Auckland coach Alama Ieremia has named Tuivasa-Sheck on the right wing for the second straight week in his lineup to face North Harbour in the Friday night ‘Battle of the Bridge’ quarterfinal in Albany.

The former Warriors and Kiwis star has played almost exclusively at second five-eighths for the Blues and All Blacks since making his return to rugby, but has been pushed well down the national pecking order to the point where Jordie Barrett was preferred ahead of him at No 12 for the Rugby Championship finale against the Wallabies at Eden Park when both David Havili and Quinn Tupaea were ruled out with injury.

SKY SPORT Sir John Kirwan and Mils Muliaina both go to bat for Jordie Barrett as All Blacks No 12 going forward.

Former All Black Sir John Kirwan claimed on Sky’s The Breakdown show Foster was probably behind Tuivasa-Sheck’s switch to the wing for Auckland’s final regular season NPC clash against Taranaki at Eden Park – an assertion denied by the All Blacks coach.

But Foster did tell Martin Devlin on The Platform that he was pleased to see his largely unwanted midfielder add to his experience in a new position. Tuivasa-Sheck has made just two brief appearances off the bench for the All Blacks this season.

”I’ve got a great relationship with Alama and he’s always keen to know how they can help,” Foster said on The Platform. “We had a conversation around if he had an opportunity at the end of a game to slip him in for a few minutes on the wing, just to give him a different view from a versatility and understanding the game viewpoint.

“Did I ask them to start him on the wing? No, I didn’t. That’s their call. But I was really interested because I think it will be good for Roger to have a couple of different experiences. He’s a smart man, desperate to learn, and maybe some minutes in a different position will give him a different perspective on the game.

“I think he’ll grow through that, and I’m actually pretty pleased with it.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will make it two starts in a row on the right wing when he lines up there in the NPC quarterfinal.

Kirwan and fellow Breakdown panellists Mils Muliaina and Justin Marshall all felt Tuivasa-Sheck had been done no favours by undertaking his first year back in the code in the difficult No 12 position and that having some experience in the back three, where he played in league, would benefit him overall.

Tuivasa-Sheck will hope to retain his All Blacks spot when Foster names his end-of-year touring squad on Sunday. With Barrett now firmly in the No 12 frame after a standout performance against the Wallabies, and Foster confirming Anton Lienert-Brown “could play 30 minutes” for Waikato in their quarterfinal this weekend, there looks to be plenty of competition for midfield positions.

The ex-Warriors skipper will run out at No 14 at North Harbour Stadium in a strong Auckland lineup that includes returning All Blacks Akira Ioane and Patrick Tuipulotu.

Ioane and Tuipulotu boost a powerful pack that also includes international props Angus Ta’avao (playing his 50th match) and Alex Hodgman, as well as loose forward Blake Gibson also raising his half-century of appearances for the province.

Tuivasa-Sheck and Tomas Aoake start on the wing, with Salesi Rayasi ruled out with the ankle injury suffered against Taranaki, AJ Lam and Corey Evans combine in a hard-running midfield and Harry Plummer will steer the ship at No 10. Blues rookie Jock McKenzie has also been named on the bench for a potential provincial debut.

Ieremia is wary of a North Harbour side that has impressed with its strong finish to the provincial competition to earn the home quarterfinal. “We have to take some confidence from our result at the start of the season (a 36-26 victory for the blue and white hoops), but they have come a long way since the opening round, and they showed that last week against Southland (a 66-8 thumping).”

Auckland: Jodan Trainor, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, AJ Lam, Corey Evans, Tomas Aoake, Harry Plummer (capt), Taufa Funaki; Jackson Pugh, Blake Gibson, Akira Ioane, Hamish Dalzell, Patrick Tuipulotu, Angus Ta’avao, Soane Vikena, Alex Hodgman. Reserves: Leni Apisai, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, Josh Beehre, Terrell Peita, Manu Paea, Simon Hickey, Jock McKenzie.