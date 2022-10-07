Waikato-BOP one of four must-watch rematches in NPC quarterfinals

Robert van Royen is a Stuff sports reporter

OPINION: Those wondering why the quarterfinals aren’t cross-over matches between the two conferences make a fair point.

Do we really need to see repeats of inter-conference matches, including a second clash between Waikato and Bay of Plenty in as many weeks, some mused on social media when the playoff fixtures were confirmed.

Some punters hadn’t done their homework and assumed the quarterfinals would be cross-over matches under the new format, which will next week feature cross-over semifinals.

Regardless, there are some tasty sudden-death fixtures to get your teeth into this week, starting with another Battle of the Bridge.

North Harbour v Auckland (Friday, 7.05pm)

There’s arguably no better team to watch in the competition than North Harbour.

Armed with a potent back-three of Shaun Stevenson, Tevita Li and Mark Telea, North Harbour scored a competition high 390 points – one more than Canterbury – during the regular season.

Li accounted for 12 of their 51 tries, and amassed a competition-high 1106 metres gained with ball in hand. Stevenson (1085m) and Telea (995m) also cracked the top-five.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images North Harbour wing Tevita Li has scored a competition-high 12 tries this season.

Their 6-4 record was good enough for second in the Evens conference behind the red and blacks, although they were beaten 36-26 by Auckland at Eden Park in round one.

Speaking of Auckland, they’ve struggled for consistency this season, barely beating hapless Southland, and dropping three of their last six games.

TAB odds: Auckland $1.67 North Harbour $2.25

Prediction: North Harbour by 7

Wellington v Hawke's Bay (Saturday, 2.05pm)

Here’s another peach of a match-up, one with extra spice after Wellington marched into Napier and raided the Ranfurly Shield last month.

The Lions’ 19-12 win ended the Magpies’ sixth Log o’ Wood tenure at 14, the second-equal longest reign this century, and sent the Shield to the capital for the first time since 2009.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Wellington celebrate their Ranfurly Shield triumph over Hawke’s Bay in Napier last month.

It was also one of seven straight wins Wellington have notched headed into the playoffs, arguably making them the hottest team in the competition.

To think they started the season by losing two of their first three games, including a 43-10 pasting at the hands of Canterbury in round two, before Northland rolled them in Porirua the following week.

For a team with as much star quality as the Lions, it was baffling stuff. But they’ve since balled out and qualified for the playoffs as the winners of the Odds conference.

As for the Magpies, a year after inspirational hooker Ash Dixon moved on, their 5-1-4 record makes it clear they’re not the force of recent years.

That said, there’s still more than enough quality – think Brad Weber, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u and Jonah Lowe – for them to knock over anyone on their day.

TAB odds: Wellington $1.45 Hawke's Bay $2.80

Prediction: Wellington by 10

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Canterbury didn’t have it all their way against Northland when they met in Christchurch last month.

Canterbury v Northland (Saturday, 4.35pm)

Make no mistake, Northland are a significantly better team than the score of their last match against Canterbury would indicate.

They were hammered 46-17 in Christchurch a month ago, but did enough in the first half to fuel their confidence of pulling off an almighty upset of the top seeds, who have not lost to Northland in the Garden City since 1987.

After all, having rested key players Tom Robinson and Josh Moorby, they dominated much of the first half, and trailed just 14-10 at the split, before the red and blacks finished over the top of them.

Canterbury scored six of their competition-leading 53 tries that night, and are expected on Friday to name a more powerful team for the rematch.

Armed with a 9-1 record – their only loss was to Taranaki – the Marty Bourke-coached red and blacks head into the playoffs as favourites to bag their first NPC title since 2017.

TAB odds: Canterbury $1.08 Northland $7

Prediction: Canterbury by 15

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Bay of Plenty’s Kaleb Trask finds space against Waikato in Hamilton last week.

Waikato v Bay of Plenty (Sunday, 2.05pm)

Buckle up. Especially if Sunday’s quarterfinal between the Mooloos and Steamers is anything like the 35-34 thriller they played out last weekend.

Waikato scored 21 unanswered points in the final 18 minutes to roar home, with Damian McKenzie’s last ditch conversion ensuring this fixture will be played at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton.

Had Patrick McCurran not scored the late try to set up McKenzie’s late conversion, the defending champions would have limped into the playoffs on the back of three straight defeats.

Now, it’s the Steamers searching for momentum after losing two on the trot by a combined three points.

But don’t write them off. This is a team which has beaten Auckland and North Harbour this year, and came mighty close to topping Wellington.

TAB odds: Waikato $1.55 Bay of Plenty $2.45

Prediction: Bay of Plenty by 3