'It's a place for growth': Braydon Ennor upbeat despite lack of ABs minutes

Canterbury midfielder Braydon Ennor breaks clear on his way to scoring a try against Otago in Dunedin last weekend.

Don’t underestimate the benefits of being in the All Blacks’ environment, even if playing time is hard to come by.

That’s according to Braydon Ennor, who was barely sighted in a black jersey during the Rugby Championship and Irish series.

He’s earned just one test cap this year – off the bench against Ireland in the first of three tests – since initially joining the squad as Covid-19 cover, and remaining involved after Jack Goodhue (knee) was ruled out.

It’s meant ample of holding tackle bags and reps with the scout team for the Crusaders’ starting centre, who has been released to play for Canterbury on a handful of occasions.

But, if the 25-year-old is frustrated by his lack of playing time, he’s sure not letting on ahead of Saturday’s NPC quarterfinal in Christchurch.

“It is a place for growth, you train at such a high level every day, it's like you're playing a game every Tuesday and Thursday. It's definitely been good, I've been working on my game,” Ennor said.

"Late footwork at the line, being able to use my left foot kicking, all those sorts of things, vision when I'm coming around the corner on attack."

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Braydon Ennor, pictured training with the All Blacks in Auckland last month.

Ennor will start at centre against Northland at Orangetheory Stadium for the white-hot red and blacks, who qualified as the top seed for the playoffs with a 9-1 record.

Even when in camp with the All Blacks, Ennor tried to stay in the loop with Canterbury, particularly during the few weeks he knew he was to be released for provincial duty.

“I obviously know all the guys pretty well and coaches. I've tried to keep up with the meetings and all that as much as I can throughout the weeks I know I'm going to be coming in, even if I'm coming in late.”

A standout rookie during Canterbury’s last title winning year in 2017, Ennor hasn’t featured regularly in recent years, both due to injury and All Blacks commitments.

But, after a couple of tough seasons – Canterbury went 10-10 the past two years – he’s seen more than enough this year to see familiarities from the 2017 season.

That’s helped by wing George Bridge, who debuted for Canterbury in 2016 and is set to depart New Zealand for France after the NPC, featuring prominently in the No 11 jersey.

“We were pretty star-studded. I was just a young fella, lucky to be in the back line then...I think it’s pretty similar with the young boys we’ve got here [now].

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Canterbury centre Braydon Ennor, right, in action against Otago in Dunedin last week.

“They’ve taken the years to grow into this environment, they’ve all been around for a while now, and they’re really hitting their strides.”

Among others, he’s talking about players such as prop Tamaiti Williams, locks Sam Darry and Zach Gallagher, and backs Fergus Burke, Chay Fihaki, Dallas McLeod and Isaiah Punivai.

Speaking of midfielder Punivai, he’s one of a bunch of players coach Marty Bourke had difficult conversations with this week after selecting his team from a squad overflowing with depth.

“I think there’s 31 guys who could put a case up to be a part of this group this weekend. As a coaching group, it took us a long time to nail that 23, which is a testament to that group.

“Really hard on those guys. Especially the effort they've put in all year, they've been there all year, but as we know the All Blacks go into camp next week and who knows what happens post that."

Beaten 46-17 in Christchurch last month, when Northland were without a bunch of key players, the visitors have named former All Black and Taniwha great Rene Ranger on their bench for the sudden-death match.

AT A GLANCE

Canterbury v Northland

Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

When: Saturday, 4.35pm

Canterbury: Chay Fihaki, Manasa Mataele, Braydon Ennor, Rameka Poihipi, George Bridge, Fergus Burke, Mitchell Drummond, Billy Harmon (c), Tom Christie, Dominic Gardiner, Zach Gallagher, Sam Darry, Oli Jager, Brodie McAlister, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: George Bell, Finlay Brewis, Owen Franks, Corey Kellow, Liam Allen, Willi Heinz, Dallas McLeod, Ngane Punivai.

Northland: Josh Moorby, Jone Macilai-Tori, Tamati Tua, Blake Hohaia, Heremaia Murray, Rivez Reihana, Sam Nock, Matt Polwart-Matich, Joah Mau’u, Rob Rush, Sam Caird, Liam Hallam-Eames, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Bruce Kauika-Petersen, Jarred Adams. Reserves: Ross Wright, Coree Te Whata-Colley, Sila Puafisi, Allan Craig, Sam McNamara, Lisati Milo-Harris, Daniel Hawkins, Rene Ranger.