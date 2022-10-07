NPC: Injury to All Black Angus Ta'avao sours Auckland's quarterfinal win over North Harbour

At North Harbour Stadium: Auckland 21 (Akira Ioane 51min, Terrell Peita 73min tries; Harry Plummer con, 3 pen) North Harbour 18 (Bryn Gatland 36min, Tevita Li 40min tries; Gatland con, pen; Shaun Stevenson pen). HT: 6-15.

Yellow cards: Tomas Aoake (Auckland) 36min, (Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Auckland) 48min).

The sight of All Blacks Angus Ta'avao being carted off the field cast a dark cloud over the NPC quarterfinal at North Harbour Stadium on Friday night.

While Auckland beat North Harbour 21-18 in a fixture - thanks to a late penalty from captain Harry Plummer - few people who watched this encounter could quickly forget the images of tighthead prop Ta'avao being attended to by the medics shortly before halftime.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images All Blacks prop Angus Ta'avao was stretchered off the field during the NPC quarterfinal between Auckland and North Harbour on Friday night.

A collision with team-mate and left wing Tomas Aoake, when the pair tried to prevent North Harbour No 10 Bryn Gatland from scoring the first try of the night, resulted in Ta'avao copping a blow to the head and he spent about 15 minutes lying on the grass before being stretched off the field.

Despite having his neck in a brace, and with his arms strapped to his torso, Ta'avao offered a hand signal to indicate he was conscious.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Akira Ioane of Auckland scores a try during the 21-18 win over North Harbour in the NPC quarterfinal.

That would have been a great relief to his friends and supporters, as well All Blacks coach Ian Foster, who will name his squad for the tour of the northern hemisphere this weekend.

There was also bad news for Aoake; while in the act of trying to prevent Gatland from scoring, he stuck out his boot and whacked the first-five in the head. In the lawbook, that is illegal and a yellow card was waved under his nose.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Angus Ta'avao’s team-mates show their concern when the prop is loaded on to the cart durng the NPC quarterfinal.

More pain was to come for the Aucklanders.

All Black Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who again started on the right wing, was yellow carded by referee Paul Williams for clipping North Harbour left wing Tevita Li in the air, and forcing him to depart for an HIA, in the 48th minute.

Tuivasa-Sheck had reason to feel miffed, but Williams wasn't listening to excuses. Off went the ex-NRL ace.

North Harbour, meanwhile, kept trying to exploit their opponent's depleted line-up. Having added their second try bang on halftime, when Li scored, the home side were ahead 15-6.

Then Auckland, finally, started to find their rhythm in the second half.

Loose forward Akira Ioane, another All Black on show, crashed over near the ruck and suddenly the Aucks only trailed by 2 points.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Bryn Gatland copped a blow to the head when he scored the first try of the match.

It was game on.

North Harbour fullback Shaun Stevenson provided some spice with a long-range 55m penalty in the 70th minute but a try to Auckland replacement loose forward Terrell Peita levelled the scores.

The race was on. It was Auckland who delivered.

Plummer inexplicably missing a conversion you would usually expect him to nail after Peita scored.

Then he nailed the winning penalty in the 82nd minute. Job done.

Match rating

7/10

Lots of late drama. You have to like that. It was enough to help us forget the dour first half.

The big picture

Auckland have qualified to play the winner of the quarterfinal between Wellington and Hawke's Bay.

MVP

The Auckland scrum. It was immense. Lock Hamish Dalzell made a game-high 14 tackles, too.

The big moment

Plummer kicking the winning penalty in the 82nd minute - after he had skewed an easy conversion minutes earlier.