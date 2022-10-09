NPC: Anton Lienert-Brown emerges unscathed in Waikato's quarterfinal loss to Bay of Plenty

Daniel Sinkinson of Bay of Plenty and Anton Lienert-Brown of Waikato contest possession during the NPC quarterfinal in Hamilton. Bay of Plenty won 34-27

All Black Anton Lienert-Brown had one reason to feel content on Sunday.

Midfielder Lienert-Brown, in his first first-class outing since being sidelined with a shoulder injury six months ago, registered 46 minutes for Waikato in their NPC quarterfinal against Bay of Plenty in Hamilton and, mostly importantly, emerged unscathed.

Unfortunately for him and his Mooloo team-mates, however, his return coincided with a 34-27 loss to the Bay at FMG Stadium Waikato. Gone is the chance to defend their title.

Bay of Plenty, who avenged their 35-34 defeat to same opponent a week earlier, will now travel to Christchurch to meet Canterbury for the semi next weekend.

The Bay deserved this win, too. They brought plenty of heat in the second half, especially, and No 6 Naitoa Ah Kuoi capped off a memorable outing with two tries.

The Bay pack toiled like brutes and, crucially, replacement first five-eighth Wharenui Hawera was excellent with the boot by kicking 4 penalties and a conversion.

Canterbury locked themselves in for the semi by beating Northland 23-16 in Christchurch on Saturday afternoon.

Injuries to centre Braydon Ennor and lock Sam Darry could force Canterbury coach Marty Bourke to make changes for the fixture at Orangetheory Stadium, although they won't be the only issues to address.

While Bourke would have been content with the way his team swiftly got into the zone, as they steamed out to a 17-3 lead midway through the first spell, he won't have been as enamored that they allowed the Taniwha to regain their composure in the second spell.

Fans hardly had time to wolf their pre-match snacks, and the discuss the merits of the bitterly cold breeze, when front rowers Tamaiti Williams and Brodie McAlister scored tries inside the first 10 minutes.

So far, so good, and all that. Then Northland wrenched back the initiative, and what a grind it proved to be for Canterbury. In the second half the hosts only only points were penalties by Fergus Bourke in the 41st and 79th minutes.

Northland logged a try to Jonah Mau'u, with Rivez Reihana popping over the conversion. The old head Daniel Hawkins added two penalties, his second closing the gap to 20-16 in the 75th minute.

Bourke's late penalty enabled Canterbury to stay alive in the competition. And with a lot to think about ahead of their semi.

Wellington, who will host Auckland for their semi on Friday night, produced a similar effort to Canterbury during their 28-21 victory over Hawke's Bay at Sky Stadium in Wellington

Having jumped out to an 18-0 lead at halftime, Wellington had a golden opportunity to tip back their heads and unleash an almighty roar in the direction of the soon-to-visit Aucklanders, as if to say "this is what we can do''.

Instead Hawke's Bay did all the talking. And they almost smeared egg all over the hosts faces.

Following tries to Brad Weber, Lincoln McClutchie and Josh Kaifa, all converted by McClutchie, Hawke's Bay took a 21-18 lead in the 73rd minute.

Things were looking up for the Magpies. That was until Wellington replacement halfback Richard Judd popped their bubble by pocketing a five-pointer with 4 minutes left.

Jackson Garden-Bachop did the rest, kicking the conversion and a late penalty to keep Wellington, who already have the Ranfurly Shield in their possession, in contention for the title.

Auckland, meanwhile, were forced to produce the greatest escape of the weekend after Harry Plummer kicked a late penalty to earn his side a 21-18 win over North Harbour on Friday night.

The game appeared destined to go into extra-time before Plummer, who hadn't had the most satisfying of evenings with the boot, slotted the winner at North Harbour Stadium.

Results at a glance:

At North Harbour Stadium: Auckland 21 (Akira Ioane, Terrell Peita tries; Harry Plummer con, 3 pen) North Harbour 18 (Bryn Gatland, Tevita Li tries; Gatland con, pen; Shaun Stevenson pen). HT: 6-15

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Wellington 28 (Ruben Love try, penalty try, Richard Judd try; Jackson Garden-Bachop con, 2 pen, drop goal) Hawke’s Bay 21 (Brad Weber try, Lincoln McClutchie try, Josh Kaifa try; Lincoln McClutchie 3 con). HT: 18-0

At Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch: Canterbury 23 (Tamaiti Williams try, Brodie McAlister try; Fergus Burke 2 con, 3 pen) Northland 16 (Jonah Mau'u try; Rivez Reihana con, pen, Dan Hawkins 2 pen). HT: 17-3

At FMG Stadium Waikato: Bay of Plenty 34 (Naitoa Ah Kuoi 2, Leroy Carter tries; Kaleb Trask con, pen, Wharenui Hawera con, 4 pen) Waikato 27 (Lachlan McWhannell 2, Bailyn Sullivan tries; Damian McKenzie 2 con, 2 pen, Jack Lam con). HT: 10-14

Semifinalists: Wellington v Auckland in Wellington, Friday night. Canterbury v Bay of Plenty in Christchurch, Saturday night.