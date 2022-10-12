How highly touted 140kg prop Tamaiti Williams overcame his 'weak point'

Tamaiti Williams took a good look at himself about 12 months ago and vowed to make lifestyle changes.

Weighing more than 140kg, the now 22-year-old Canterbury and Crusaders prop wasn’t fit enough to carry his frame around the park sufficiently, and he knew it.

“It’s just always fitness. That’s always been my weak point,” the 1.94m tall Williams said.

So, he cut some crap from his diet, opted to drink less, and tried a bunch of different training programmes in a bid to get in better shape.

“I can’t be in the gym pumping weights, otherwise I’ll be 150kg,” he said.

He still weighs a tad more than what he believes is his optimal weight – 140kg – but there’s more muscle, “the skin folds are dropping” and, most importantly, his fitness has increased.

Gone are the days when Williams was good for about 30 minutes off the bench. He’s now regularly starting for Canterbury, and almost played the entire game against Northland in Christchurch last month after Daniel Lienert-Brown got injured.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Canterbury prop Tamaiti Williams makes a break during the round six clash against Northland in Christchurch.

Once a No 8 at Kerikeri High School, Williams was on Sunday one of eight Canterbury forwards named in the inaugural All Blacks XV squad, which will play matches against Ireland A and the Barbarians next month.

“I had to wind it in a bit, eating better, sleeping a lot more, training a lot more. Big focus on my recovery,” Williams said.

“Definitely [my own doing]. I knew. But, man, the support crew I have, the [strength and conditioning] staff at Crusaders and Canterbury, [former Crusaders assistant] Jase Ryan was huge on helping me out, giving me guidance – ‘mate, we need you to work hard here’.”

A menacing scrummager, and a human wrecking ball when asked to cart the ball into contact, Williams spent his first two Super Rugby campaigns working under now All Blacks forwards coach Ryan, who has long raved about his potential at the top level.

Kai Schwoerer Tamaiti Williams made 15 appearances for the Crusaders during this years Super Rugby competition.

Williams, who has the ability to play both loosehead and tighthead prop, made 15 appearances (one start) for the Crusaders this year, and has featured for the Māori All Blacks the past two seasons.

Given the All Blacks XV was selected by All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and his coaching staff, Williams is clearly in the picture.

However, first things first, Whangārei-born Williams stressed three years after moving to Christchurch.

“We’ve got to park that. My mindset is to lift the [NPC] trophy...we’ve still got a job to do,” he said.

Canterbury face Bay of Plenty in Christchurch on Saturday, with the winner advancing to face either Wellington or Auckland in the decider the following week.

Under first-year head coach Marty Bourke, the Steamers’ former attack coach, the red and blacks have won 10 of their 11 games this season, the same amount the team won across the previous two years combined under co-coaches Reuben Thorne and Mark Brown.

Williams echoed captain Billy Harmon’s recent views on what had changed, essentially crediting Bourke for creating a fun environment in which everyone enjoyed coming to work each day.

“I was just thinking about this the other day,” Williams said of the swing.

“For me, it was tough coming in, the first two years weren’t the best in terms of results. But I guess you learn a lot from those times, and you do as much as you can to make sure you don't put yourself, you don’t put the team back into that place.”

Bourke will on Friday name his side to face Bay of Plenty.