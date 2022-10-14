How Julian Savea and a Ranfurly Shield win inspired Wellington's remarkable winning streak

Former All Black Julian Savea, who scored 46 tries in 54 tests, has been named to start on the right wing for Wellington ahead of the semifinal against Auckland on Friday night.

NPC semifinal: Wellington v Auckland. Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington. When: Friday 7.05pm. Live coverage: Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff.

TJ Perenara, Asafo Aumua and Ruben Love were the lucky ones.

The trio were the only members of the Wellington team, which will host Auckland in the NPC semifinal in Wellington on Friday night, to be named in the All Blacks XV squad to play Ireland A and the Barbarians in the northern hemisphere next month.

The question many Wellington supporters have been asking is: why didn't the All Blacks selectors pick more players from the province in the 28-man squad?

Given the team's hot run this season, Wellington have won their last eight games and also locked away the Ranfurly Shield for the summer, they may have a point.

What's done is done, says Wellington coach Leo Crowley. He doesn't seem too thrilled about the paucity of players in the All Blacks XV squad, but says there's no point griping.

"Hey, after round-three no-one wanted to talk to us. At the end of the day the boys deserve everything that is coming their way,'' Crowley says.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images TJ Perenara will start at halfback for Wellingon in their NPC semifinal match against Auckland on Friday night.

“It's disappointing to get only three in that (All Blacks XV) team, to be fair. We were hoping to get a couple more, but we just have to control what we can do.”

Wellington didn't start their season in glorious fashion. A win over Bay of Plenty was followed by defeats to Canterbury and Northland. That loss to Canterbury, a 43-10 shellacking in Christchurch, made for a long trip home.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Brothers Connor (left) and Jackson Garden-Bachop celebrate with the Ranfurly Shield after Wellington’s successful defence against Waikato in Wellington on September 24.

Then came the turnaround.

Along the way they won the Shield off Hawke’s Bay, a gritty 19-12 victory in Napier ensured they got their hands on it for first time in 13 years, and it was retained in their only defence against Waikato at Sky Stadium.

Winning that trophy can do wonders for a team's self belief, says Crowley.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Patrick Tuipulotu, who will lead the All Blacks XV on tour next month, will captain Auckland against Wellington in the semifinal.

“Absolutely it does. Going up to a stronghold in Hawke's Bay with a particular game plan, implementing it, and then achieving the goal. It has given us plenty of momentum and confidence that we can play winning rugby consistently.”

Crowley and assistants Paul Tito, Tamati Ellison and Greg Halford had the satisfaction of seeing their team perched at the top of the Odds conference, followed by the 28-21 win over Hawke's Bay in the quarterfinal in the capital city.

Now Wellington are aiming to win their ninth match in succession, something they haven't achieved since 2013.

Crowley has made two changes to his starting team. Tighthead prop Pekahou Cowan returns from a calf strain in place of PJ Sheck, and Riley Higgins will start at second five-eighth because Peter Umaga-Jensen is injured.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Wellington captain Du'Plessis Kirifi wasn’t named in the All Blacks XV squad.

Openside flanker Du'Plessis Kirifi will again captain the side, a task fulfilled by All Black Perenara and lock James Blackwell when he's not played this season.

Kirifi, who was called into the All Blacks as injury cover during the Tri Nations in 2020, may feel miffed he wasn't included in the All Blacks XV squad.

Now he's got to focus on bowling Auckland to reach the final against Canterbury or Bay of Plenty next weekend. Ex-All Blacks Julian Savea, Dom Bird, former Wallaby Cowan, Aumua and Perenara can also provide guidance if things get hairy.

Crowley says the input from right wing Savea, 31, has been invaluable. The big finisher played his 54th and final test in 2017.

“When he talks, all people listen, including coaches,’’ Crowley says. “I just can't speak highly enough of him. This is my fourth year here, and I didn't really know Jules when I came down here.

“But, man, he is just such a wealth of knowledge and the way he commands himself. He is an absolute pro. It is team-first every time.”

Given Wellington haven't won the NPC title since 2000, has that been used as motivation? Crowley answered in the negative.

“We haven't mentioned it.”

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Julian Savea has been an asset for Wellington this season.

Wellington: Ruben Love, Julian Savea, Billy Proctor, Riley Higgins, Pepesana Patafilo, Jackson Garden-Bachop, TJ Perenara, Peter Lakai, Du'Plessis Kirifi (captain), Caleb Delany, Dom Bird, James Blackwell, Pekahou Cowan, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia. Reserves: Josh Southall, PJ Sheck, Tietie Tuimauga, Taine Plumtree, Keelan Whitman, Richard Judd, Aidan Morgan, Connor Garden-Bachop.

Auckland: Jordan Trainor, AJ Lam, Bryce Heem, Harry Plummer (captain), Tomas Aoake, Simon Hickey, Taufa Funaki, Jackson Pugh, Niko Jones, Blake Gibson, Patrick Tuipulotu, Hamish Dalzell, Marcel Renata, Soane Vikena, Alex Hodgman. Reserves: Leni Apisai, Jordan Lay, Sione Ahio, Josh Beehre, Terrell Peita, Manu Paea, Corey Evans, Joel Cobb.