Canterbury embrace their rich history ahead of NPC decider against Wellington

Oli Jager and Hamish Dalzell celebrate Canterbury’s 2017 NPC triumph after beating Tasman in the final in Christchurch.

NPC final: Canterbury v Wellington. Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch. When: Saturday, 7.05pm. Live coverage: Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff.

John “Foxy” Miles stopped at each of the 14 championship banners hanging at Canterbury’s Rugby Park headquarters in Christchurch this week.

Canterbury’s long-time logistics manager was taking this year’s squad on a trip down memory lane, recalling tales at each banner signifying a national provincial title.

It started with their 1977 triumph against Counties Manukau, featured plenty of nuggets from the six straight tiles won between 2008 and 2013, and concluded with the championship they won after beating Tasman in 2017, when Richie Mo’unga scored a NPC finals record 25 points.

There’s room for a 15th banner, too, should Canterbury beat Wellington in Christchurch on Saturday night in the seventh decider between the sides.

“I was quite surprised by how many of those games were against Wellington,” Canterbury captain Billy Harmon said.

“It's a nice piece of history and I think it just puts it into perspective for us, it's probably bigger for us, bigger than the 23 that get to play. It's a chance for us to be a part of history.”

Five of the banners represent wins against Wellington in finals, most recently in 2013, when Canterbury prevailed 29-13 in the capital.

Only Auckland (17) has won more crowns than Canterbury, who by their standards are in the midst of a title-drought.

But, under first-year coach Marty Bourke, they’ve rolled through this season, prevailing in 11 of their 12 games.

That includes a 43-10 demolition job of Wellington in round two, a 52-20 hammering of Tasman, and a 38-20 win over Auckland.

Martin Hunter/Getty Images Richie Mo’unga, left, and Rob Thompson hold the NPC trophy after Canterbury beat Tasman in the 2017 final in Christchurch.

However, as Canterbury players were quick to point out this week, Wellington is a significantly different side to the one the red and blacks thrashed in August.

The Lions have not lost since their 15-6 defeat to Northland the week after Canterbury dealt to them, winning their last nine games on the bounce, the same streak the red and blacks have stitched together.

“I think they've just found some rhythm. We knew when we first came up against them, they had all these attacking threats, but they were probably just struggling to make the most of them. Now, these last couple of games, watching them, all their main guys have been striking really well,” Harmon said.

Wellington haven’t hoisted the NPC trophy since 2000, when the stacked Lions beat Canterbury 34-29 in the Garden City, on a day Jonah Lomu, Tana Umaga, Christian Cullen and the late Jerry Collins turned out for the visitors.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Assistant coach Joe Maddock, left, head coach Scott Robertson, and assistant coach Jason Ryan celebrate Canterbury’s 2016 NPC title.

There’s been plenty of finals pain since, particularly at the hands of Canterbury, although head coach Leo Crowley this week said his side was not digging up 2000 for inspiration.

That’s in contrast to Canterbury’s preparation this week, given they’re embracing their past in search of their first title since Glenn Delaney led them five years ago.

Harmon, injured early in the 2017 decider, remembers the euphoric celebrations after their emphatic 35-13 victory over Tasman well, admitting the last five four seasons had been tough to take after the ultra-successful start to his Canterbury career.

“When I first came in, we won a couple of titles, and it seemed kind of easy at that point. We were pretty lucky to have a pretty amazing team, you look at some of the Al Blacks now who were part of our team,” he said.

“And to have a few years when we kind of struggled, it's a bit of a reality check. Just to be here is an awesome opportunity, to win it for our fans, friends and family would be an amazing feeling.”

To do so, they’ll have to continue to overcome an “inherited burden of success”, something Bourke pointed to earlier in the season, and doubled down on this week as the key to turning the team around this year.

That’s led to the “fun” factor all the players keep raising, something even grizzly veteran Owen Franks is having.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Canterbury captain Billy Harmon is on one win away from leading his province to a 15th title.

“Owie is a completely different man from what he used to be, apparently,” Bourke said.

“He's in there signing off our team sessions and having a laugh with the boys. The environment is contagious. It's awesome to just sit back and watch that be organic."

Canterbury: Chay Fihaki, Manasa Mataele, Dallas McLeod, Rameka Poihipi, George Bridge, Fergus Burke, Willi Heinz, Billy Harmon (c), Tom Christie, Corey Kellow, Dominic Gardiner, Zach Gallagher, Owen Franks, Brodie McAlister, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: George Bell, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Oli Jager, Luke Romano, Reed Prinsep, Mitchell Drummond, Isaiah Punivai, Ngane Punivai.

Wellington: Ruben Love, Julian Savea, Billy Proctor, Riley Higgins, Pepesana Patafilo, Jackson Garden-Bachop, TJ Perenara, Peter Lakai, Du’Plessis Kirifi (c), Caleb Delany, Dominic Bird, James Blackwell, Pekahou Cowan, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia. Reserves: James O’Reilly, PJ Sheck, Tietie Tuimauga, Taine Plumtree, Keelan Whitman, Richard Judd, Aidan Morgan, Connor Garden-Bachop.