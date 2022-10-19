'It was a decision made for me': former All Black George Bridge on his overseas move

The 19-Test All Black has been overlooked for selection this year, opening the window for French club Montpellier to make him an offer that was hard to refuse.

NPC final: Canterbury v Wellington. Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch. When: Saturday, 7.05pm. Live coverage: Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff.

George Bridge had it all mapped out in his head not so long ago.

He had planned on being in France next year, turning out for the All Blacks at his second World Cup, living out a dream – not preparing to move to France to play for Montpellier.

But that is the reality after things took a turn on the back of a testing Super Rugby campaign, leading to his omission from the All Blacks.

Difficult conversations with All Blacks decision makers followed, as the 27-year-old pondered whether it was worth sticking around in 2023 and attempting to fight his way back into the national team.

Having already fallen behind Leicester Fainga’anuku as the Crusaders’ No 1 option on the left wing, his decision to depart was decided when it became apparent he was on the outside looking in at a time the All Blacks are flush with quality outside backs.

“The decision to head overseas was really tough because of that goal that I wanted to get to. But, at the end of the day, you have just got to make the best of what you can and it was a decision made for me, rather than sticking around and potentially putting myself in a worse position next year,” Bridge said.

“It was a really tough decision at the time but soon after I had signed I got my head around it and it was something to look forward to.”

Bridge will still be in France next year, in the south of the country, playing for Montpellier with fellow Kiwis Karl Tu'inukuafe and Ben Lam.

The 19-test All Black has signed with the French club through the 2025 season and will depart after making one last appearance for Canterbury at the weekend.

Bridge is expected to start on the left wing against Wellington in Saturday’s NPC final in Christchurch, where he celebrated back-to-back titles with the red and blacks in 2016 and 2017, the last time Canterbury were crowned champions.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff George Bridge takes a phone call during a media session at Christchurch’s Rugby Park this week.

Speaking to media at Christchurch’s Rugby Park this week, he recalled a memory from immediately after the 2017 final, when Canterbury beat Tasman.

“I had actually just got off the field and walked into the sheds and got a ring from my agent to see if I wanted to go play against the All Blacks [for the Barbarians] in London the following weekend. So, I boozed up all that night, got on the flight the next day and played against the All Blacks in Twickenham the following weekend.”

Bridge and Richie Mo’unga scored tries against the All Blacks that day, and Bridge will front for the Scott Robertson-coached Barbarians against the Leon MacDonald-coached All Blacks XV next month.

But that is for later. Capping a decade in Christchurch by helping Canterbury win a 15th title – only Auckland (17) has won more – is his priority.

To think it has been 10 years since he moved to the Garden City as a teenager, initially unloading furniture trucks and grafting on building sites to earn a crust.

Marty Melville/Photosport George Bridge is preparing for his last match for the red and blacks before heading to France.

He played rugby for High School Old Boys, eventually cracking the Canterbury under-19s, NZ under-20s and Canterbury, before earning a Crusaders gig in 2017.

“It has been pretty amazing. I moved down to Christchurch 10 years ago now, not just rugby wise, even the city. The city was a ghost town when I first moved down, to see how it has grown, to be a part of that,” Bridge reflected.

“Rugby wise, wearing both the red and black jerseys, they have been extremely successful in my time here. But just the people I have been around. Christchurch has been my home the past 10 years, some of my best mates are down here, the coaches I had around me.”

Bridge departs as the fourth-leading try-scorer in Crusaders’ history, having touched down 37 times since debuting in 2017. Only Caleb Ralph (52), Sevu Reece (44) and Leon MacDonald (42) have scored more tries for the 13-times champions.

“Who knows?” Bridge said when asked if he might return home and play NPC or Super Rugby again, as numerous others have done, including fellow Canterbury player Owen Franks.

“I am still only 27, so hopefully still got a bit in the legs. I will get through the weekend, hopefully make the most of this, and then it is sort of the next chapter going overseas and who knows what will happen after that.”