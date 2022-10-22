Heartland Rugby: South Canterbury too good for Whanganui in Meads Cup final

South Canterbury were too good for Whanganui in Pleasant Point

South Canterbury 47 (Anthony Amato, Liueli Simote, Kalavini Leatigaga, Salesi Savelio, Cam Russell tries; Sam Briggs 5 con, 4 pen) Whanganui 36 (Alekesio Vakarorogo 2, Tyler Rogers-Holden, Timoci Seruwalu tries, penalty try; Ethan Robinson 2 con, pen, Dane Whale con). HT: 17-22

Yellow card: Dane Whale (Wanganui) 52min.

The Meads Cup remains with Heartland Championship giant killers South Canterbury.

Defending champions South Canterbury defeated Whanganui 47-36 in the Meads Cup final in sun-soaked Pleasant Point on Saturday afternoon, and in doing so recorded their 22nd consecutive official championship victory.

In the end South Canterbury did it easy, despite trailing 22-17 at halftime. The turning point came in the 52nd minute when Whanganui captain and No 10 Dane Whale was yellow carded for being offside, after his side had been forced to spend repeat sets defending its own line.

The absence of Whale galvanised South Canterbury, and when left wing Kalavini Leatigaga ran in an intercept try in the 59th minute the floodgates opened-up.

Replacement back Salesi Savelio and flanker Cam Russell added tries, their celebrations were laden with emotion, and Whanganui, despite a late comeback which included a penalty try, were toast.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury’s co-captains Cam Russell, left, and Nick Strachan hold the Meads Cup aloft after beating Whanganui in the Heartland Championship final at Pleasant Point Domain.

No prizes for guessing what the pre-match talk to the visitors would have been prior to kick-off; it would have been about getting early points on the board. Because anything that makes the local crowd clam-up - and they were in good voice at the tree-lined domain - or at least keep quiet for a few minutes, was always going to be a good thing.

Whanganui duly delivered an early gift for their travelling fans, with right wing Alekesio Vakarorogo rumbling over for the first try of the day in the second minute.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury halfback Willie Wright sprays the bubbly as the team’s co-captains Nick Strachan and Cam Russell hold the Meads Cup aloft after beating Whanganui in the Heartland Championship final at the Pleasant Point Domain.

That provided the spark to what proved an entertaining spectacle in the first 40 minutes, as South Canterbury surged back to take the lead with tries to lock Anthony Amato and fullback Liueli Simote.

Two conversions and a penalty from Sam Briggs presented South Canterbury with a 7-point lead, which disappeared when Whanganui replied with 5-pointers to left wing Tyler Rogers-Holden and powerful midfielder Timoci Seruwalu.

But it was South Canterbury who dominated the second stanza. They pounced on Whanganui's ill-discipline, and kept their nerve to deliver the knockout blows with their attack.

The big moment

The Leatigaga intercept try.

He snared a pass by Whanganui fullback Ethan Robinson and accelerated from deep inside his own half to score under the posts.

MVP

A big day for the South Canterbury pack.

Match rating 7/10

Lots of entertainment, no lack of passion. Rugby means plenty in the provinces.

The big picture

South Canterbury remain the kings of the Meads Cup.