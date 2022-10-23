Wellington coach Leo Crowley celebrates drought-breaking NPC win over Canterbury

Even as Leo Crowley tried to avoid being doused by champagne from his elated Wellington players following their 26-18 win over Canterbury in the NPC final on Saturday night, he couldn't bury a nagging sense of disappointment.

How, asked coach Crowley, could centre Billy Proctor have been left out of the All Blacks XV squad to play two games in Ireland and England next month?

That only three Wellington players were included in the 28-strong squad has rankled Crowley ever since it was revealed on October 10.

It continued to do so as he stood on the Orangetheory Stadium turf in Christchurch to mingle with his men after they produced a momentous defensive effort in the second half, they had trailed 17-13 at halftime, to claim their first NPC title since 2000.

It has been a memorable season for Wellington, who can also include Ranfurly Shield in their post-season photo sessions.

While Canterbury had eight players listed in the All Blacks XV tour party, Asafo Aumua, TJ Perenara and Ruben Love were the only Wellingtonians recognised by the All Blacks selectors.

Last year Wellington failed to make the premiership playoffs, but after a slow start, which included being walloped 43-10 by Canterbury in the second round, they stitched together nine wins to earn the chance to avenge that defeat in the final.

John Davidson/Photosport Captain Du'Plessis Kirifi leads Wellington's celebrations after the 26-18 win over Canterbury in the NPC final in Christchurch.

When they travelled south, the Lions had multiple reasons to settle a few scores. That started with the selection snubs.

"Billy Proctor hardly played a game for us last year (due to injury) - he's an outstanding player,'' Crowley said. "Why he's not in the All Blacks XV squad, I will never know.

"We had a few points to prove but deep down this team has just come together so well, and believe in themselves now.''

Levi Aumua, Bryce Heem, Alex Nankivell and Bailyn Sullivan were the four midfielders picked for the All Blacks XV squad. Hooker Aumua, one of Wellington's best performers in the final, will join the All Blacks in Japan ahead of next weekend's test in Tokyo after Dane Coles strained a calf muscle.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Leo Crowley was disappointed Billy Proctor, who started at centre for Wellington in the NPC final, wasn’t named in the All Blacks XV squad.

When Wellington last won the NPC crown, they had multiple All Blacks stars, including the late Jonah Lomu, in their line-up.

While the days of current internationals representing teams in the provincial showcase final appear numbered, Crowley was grateful to have halfback TJ Perenara and Aumua for the season.

"So we had to lift a cog when two All Blacks turn up for us,'' Crowley stated.

"It is very satisfying. You can't take it away from the team, now. You have reunions about this stuff. We were talking about the 2000 team during the week - that was 22 years ago.

"So, hell's bells. These guys have a lot to look forward to.''

Whether Crowley will return for his third season with Wellington remains unclear, saying that's a conversation for down the track.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Luke Romano has most likely played his last game for Canterbury.

Former All Blacks lock Luke Romano, who took the field as a replacement in the second half for Canterbury, has also yet to confirm if he will retire after 14 years with the team; while his days with the province appear to be over, he has not publicly dropped the curtain on his career.

This also wasn't the farewell Romano and his team-mates wanted to give 2019 World Cup wing George Bridge, who will now move to France.

Canterbury coach Marty Bourke conceded Wellington's physicality gave them the edge for much of the contest.

"We knew they were a massive defensive team, we created enough opportunities to win but I don't think we did well enough to convert them,'' Bourke said.

Canterbury prides itself on its set-pieces, so three wonky lineouts in the first half would have stung. The scrum was excellent in the opening 40 minutes, although Wellington won back a penalty in this facet in the second spell.

"You always want to finish with a victory. The message I will give the boys is that … we have accomplished great things this year, and as long as we stay true to what we are, we will be fine next year.''