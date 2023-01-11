Mike Rogers appointed as new Manawatū Turbos coach

Mike Rogers, celebrating as coach of the Bay of Plenty under-19 team in 2018, is the new Manawatū Turbos coach.

Former Bay of Plenty assistant Mike Rogers has been appointed as the new coach of the Manawatū Turbos.

Rogers, 43, will take over from Peter Russell, who had the job for four years, but his contract finished at the end of last season.

Rogers will not arrive in the region until July after the Major League Rugby season in the United States, where he has to complete his contract as an assistant coach of the New England Free Jacks.

Former All Black and Manawatū outside back Nehe Milner-Skudder has been appointed as an interim coach to provide local coaching for the union’s high-performance players until Rogers arrives.

Rogers, whose strengths are in set piece and defence, will visit Manawatū throughout the club season, and be in regular contact with Milner-Skudder.

Juggling his assistant role in New England with his role in Manawatū would be a challenge for Rogers, but it was one he was looking forward to.

“I operate at my best when I have lots of moving parts,” he said in a statement.

Manawatū chairman Tim Myers said he was comfortable with the situation and Rogers was head and shoulders above the other candidates.

The rest of the Turbos coaching team will be appointed later in the year.

Myers had spoken to Russell and said he was professional about what was a tough situation.

“He understands the nature of the game.”

The Turbos lost every game last season so Rogers will have his work cut out for him, but he was looking forward to the challenge of turning around the team’s fortunes.

“I was excited about coming here because I know what can be achieved in Manawatū and I am really motivated around trying to develop local players and bring them through.”

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Rogers has worked as an assistant for Bay Of Plenty, the Chiefs Manawa and New England Free Jacks.

Building alignment and a strong culture within the team and the wider community were key, he said.

“Building strong relationships is the reason I coach rugby. What I love about coaching is that it is a people game and I am 100% convinced that culture drives performance rather than the other way around.”

Rogers’ extensive coaching experience started in club rugby where he led Tauranga Sports to three Baywide premier club titles in Bay of Plenty during his six-year stint at the helm.

He coached the Bay of Plenty under-19s from 2015 to 2018, winning the national title in 2018.

From 2017 to 2020 he was an assistant for the senior Bay of Plenty team. He said the team was struggling then, but they were able to turn it around.

“I know it can be achieved in Manawatū, and I am really motivated around trying to do something similar with trying to develop local players and bring them through.”

In 2020, he was named head coach of the China Lions in the Global Rapid Rugby competition that was cut short due to Covid-19.

Then in 2021 he worked as an assistant coach for the inaugural Chiefs Manawa women’s side and as an assistant to the Waikato Farah Palmer Cup team.

Rogers wants to not only get wins on the board early with Manawatū, but to build pathways to ensure the growth of the region’s players and coaches.

He was eager to meet with sponsors, schools, clubs and community groups.

About 20 players are locked for next season, with about 10 spots to fill. Myers said the budget has been locked away.

Rogers brought a depth of experience that would benefit the development of local players and coaches, Myers said

The Manawatū Cyclones coach will be named later in the month.