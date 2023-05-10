New coach unveiled for Canterbury women's rugby team ahead of Farah Palmer Cup

New Canterbury women's coach Jimmy Sinclair was officially announced to media on May 10 2023.

The Canterbury Rugby Union has appointed Jimmy Sinclair as coach of the women’s provincial team ahead of its defence of the Farah Palmer Cup title.

Sinclair is the first coach to be paid on a full-time basis in the women's game in Canterbury. He replaces Blair Baxter, who has since accepted a job to be an assistant coach with the China women's sevens team.

Sinclair, whose brief will also require him to be a fulltime skills coach, will work alongside Matatū’s Head of Rugby Whitney Hansen. Hansen was a member of the Black Ferns coaching staff last year, when the team won the World Cup in New Zealand.

“I’m ecstatic and grateful to have this opportunity,” said Sinclair.

“The work that has been done prior to this has contributed to where the women’s game has got to in Canterbury, and now to have this collaboration and shared resources across Canterbury and Matatū to grow the wider scope of the female game is exciting.”

Head of Canterbury's Women’s Academy Cate Sexton heralded the chance to have Sinclair involved in the women’s game as a fulltime employee.

“The experience and understanding Jimmy brings is second-to-none and his ability to connect, challenge and grow people means he is the perfect person to work across the range of talent and abilities we have presently in the women’s game,’’ Sexton stated.

Sinclair had coached at the Christchurch and Southbridge clubs, as well as a number of sevens roles that also saw him achieve international success at the Youth Olympics.

Last year he coached the FPC development and under-19 girls’ teams.

Sinclair's assistant coaches are expected to be named in the coming weeks. Canterbury will begin their Farah Palmer Cup campaign against Wellington at Rugby Park on July 15.