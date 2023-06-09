Canterbury club rugby player banned for 36 weeks following attack on opponent

Burnham Dunsandel Irwell player Jayden Manson Good was banned for his assault on an opponent in a division two club match in the Ellesmere club competition.

A club rugby player in Canterbury has been banned for 36 weeks for an attack on an opponent during a game.

Burnham Dunsandel Irwell player Jayden Manson Good​ inflicted serious injuries on Southbridge player Shane Taylor in an Ellesmere division two club match in the rural town of Southbridge on May 27.

Although Manson Good ​escaped sanction during the fixture, because the referee didn't see the assault, he was later cited for the incident that left his opponent in obvious distress.

Taylor's injuries are understood to include concussion, a fractured trachea and a broken nose. In addition to having to be taken to hospital to receive medical treatment, he had to take leave from his job to recover.

It’s understood that Taylor also received support from the NZ Rugby Foundation, an organisation that helps seriously injured players.

The Ellesmere Rugby sub-union held a judicial hearing mid-week. The hearing lasted about five hours before the ban was imposed on Manson Good.​

Manson Good ​could not be reached for comment. Taylor declined to discuss the incident.

The Canterbury Rugby Union said in a statement that the Ellesmere Rugby hearing was independent of it as an organisation. It confirmed Ellesmere Rugby had followed the NZ Rugby disciplinary rules.

Ellesmere Rugby chairman Chris Thornley condemned Mason Good's ​actions, saying any act of foul play had no place in the sport.

"It's untenable that there is this sort of violence in rugby, and it has to be stopped,'' Thornley said.

"We never like to see these things. These games are family-orientated, and it's obviously not setting a good example.''

BDI senior club captain Justin Wolff ​declined to comment, referring enquiries to the Canterbury Rugby Union.

The BDI club has a "code of behaviour'' on its website. Among other things, it urges players to control their temper, and states deliberately distracting or provoking opponents isn't acceptable.

Manson Good's ​suspension is one of the heaviest imposed on a player in the province in recent times. In 2016 Waihora club player Bronson Munro was found guilty of racial abuse during a game against Southbridge. He was banned for 46 weeks.

Thornley was also concerned about the behaviour of spectators, and urged them to not allow their emotions to spill over: "It is getting out of control.''

He said clubs also had the ability to cite people on the sidelines for abusing referees and players. "That also has to stop. It is not just the players that can be held accountable,'' Thornley said.

"Spectators can receive the same punishments as players. It is just a shame that we have to suspend people to get the message across.''