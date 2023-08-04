NPC preview: Can Canterbury break their title 'drought' in 2023?

Remember the days of the red and black procession in the NPC?

Between 2008 and 2017, Canterbury claimed an astonishing nine out of a possible 10 titles, putting together a record six-peat, then another hat-trick for good measure, in a period which kicked off a hugely bright future for coach Scott Robertson.

Since then, though, the Cantabs have, surprisingly, not added to their 14 championships (second only to Auckland’s 17 in the top-flight).

It might be only five seasons without silverware, but for a union with such a storied history of success, it represents their longest dry spell in a quarter of a century.

That dates back to 1997, when the Robbie Deans-coached outfit thrashed Counties Manukau to finally stand atop the podium again after their 1983 triumph when Deans was a player.

It’s not like Canterbury have been far off in the past half a decade. After all, they have made four semifinals and two finals. But their halted winning ways has at least been for the good of the competition.

It’s Wellington who go into 2023 as equal favourites with the Cantabs, having triumphed over them 26-18 in the decider in Christchurch last year to break their own record dry spell of 21 seasons.

But can some side shake things up this year? While there have been five different winners in the past six years, there have only been half a dozen winners in this millennium, while Northland, North Harbour, Hawke’s Bay and Southland are still yet to claim a maiden crown.

Like last year, with the scrapping of the premiership and championship divisions, all sides are playing for the one big prize. There is a further change this season, though, with the odds and evens conferences done away with and all sides to instead be listed on the same competition table.

It’s not quite the perfect round robin, with the 14 teams still playing 10 games (six against their fellow even or odd numbered seeds, based on last year’s finishing places, and four crossover games against the seven other seeds), but will at least represent a cleaner ladder picture in the race for the quarterfinals.

Along with being defending champs, the Lions also go into the campaign as holders of the Ranfurly Shield, with a first challenge coming in round three against Southland, then, if successful, just four days later against Tasman. Counties Manukau, North Harbour and Hawke’s Bay, in that order, are the other sides in line for a shot.

The competition gets underway on Friday, with Tasman hosting Otago in Nelson at 5.35pm, followed by Taranaki entertaining Counties Manukau in New Plymouth at 7.35pm.

The final is scheduled for the weekend of October 20, with exact date and time still to be confirmed.

Here’s how the teams shape up for what is the 48th edition of the NPC:

NORTHLAND

Last year: Quarterfinalists

Coach: John Leslie (first season)

TAB odds: $26

Look out for: Jack Goodhue. With a terrible run of knee injuries stunting his progress – having played the last of his 18 All Blacks tests in November 2020 – Goodhue’s pain is set to be the Taniwha’s gain. Instead of jetting off for a second World Cup, the midfield maestro will instead be lacing ‘em up in provincial footy, where he’s made just three appearances in the last five seasons, as Northland look to build on an encouraging 2022 campaign.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Jack Goodhue will offer plenty of skill and smarts in the Taniwha midfield.

NORTH HARBOUR

Last year: Quarterfinalists

Coach: Daniel Halangahu (third season)

TAB odds: $15

Look out for: Shaun Stevenson. Is there likely anyone better to watch in this competition than the flying fullback? In consistently brilliant form for over a year now, for whichever team he has turned out for, the 26-year-old must be considered the unluckiest player with the All Blacks selectors. But he needs to stay warm in case of a World Cup lifeline, and running around with the team which averaged the most points in last year’s competition will certainly do that.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Shaun Stevenson has been in brilliant form for over a year now.

AUCKLAND

Last year: Semifinalists

Coach: Craig McGrath (first season)

TAB odds: $5.50

Look out for: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Remember this guy? A spare part for the Blues for much of the Super season, the three-test All Black is heading back to the Warriors next year, having failed to make the huge impression hoped for in his much-hyped shift from rugby league. But there is one more campaign in the 15-man code first, and at this level RTS is capable of terrorising defences, and coach Craig McGrath is happy to run him anywhere from No 12 to No 15.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will have one more campaign in the 15-man game before returning to the Warriors.

COUNTIES MANUKAU

Last year: Sixth in odds conference

Coach: Reon Graham (second season)

TAB odds: $41

Look out for: Hoskins Sotutu. In a team without the experience and firepower of some of its rivals, having the explosive No 8 in their ranks, for the entire season, will be a boon. Sotutu should have no shortage of motivation, even if it’s a level down from Super, after his double demotion, where he not only missed selection in the All Blacks, but also the All Blacks XV, and coach Reon Graham has said he is keen to build a game-plan around the dynamic 25-year-old.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Hoskins Sotutu will be a valuable asset for the Steelers after his demotion from the national squads.

WAIKATO

Last year: Quarterfinalists

Coach: Ross Filipo (third season)

TAB odds: $6.50

Look out for: Quinn Tupaea. The 14-test All Black is back from the torn ACL suffered against the Wallabies last September, which saw him miss all of Super Rugby Pacific and rob him of a shot at a maiden World Cup appearance. He’s now said to be in sublime shape, having got back on the park in pre-season action, and will no doubt be a powerful presence in the Mooloos’ midfield.

Scott Barbour/Photosport Quinn Tupaea is fit and firing again after his knee injury sustained last year.

BAY OF PLENTY

Last year: Semifinalists

Coach: Richard Watt (first season)

TAB odds: $15

Look out for: Kaleb Trask. The promising playmaker was absent from Super footy this year after the Chiefs manufactured a deal for him to leave their ranks for a season and play with the Honda Heat in Japan, who he helped guide to promotion from Division 2. Now back for a sixth provincial season with the Steamers, look for Trask, 24, to play a lead role in a side which last year weren’t far off making the final.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Kaleb Trask is back from Japan and will be leading the Steamers around the park.

TARANAKI

Last year: Sixth in evens conference

Coach: Neil Barnes (third season)

TAB odds: $21

Look out for: Fiti Sa. The towering 2.03m 20-year-old lock has the potential to make a decent splash in his maiden NPC season, even if he may miss the start of the campaign as he recovers from injury. Out of Christs College, Sa last year featured for the Crusaders Under-20s, and then after impressing on the New Zealand Under-19s’ tour of South Africa he earned a development contract with the Chiefs and went on to captain their U20 side.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Young lock Fiti Sa is an exciting prospect for Taranaki in 2023.

HAWKE’S BAY

Last year: Quarterfinalists

Coach: Brock James (first season)

TAB odds: $12

Look out for: Folau Fakatava/Brad Weber. It’s the ridiculous one-two halfback punch that would be the envy of a lot of test rugby teams, let alone NPC sides. With both likely to miss the World Cup cut, the Magpies will have the luxury of having All Blacks experience at the base of the ruck throughout their campaign, so expect several sneaky snipes and a heap of quick ball for the backline to operate with.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Folau Fakatava and Brad Weber provide the Magpies with a sensational one-two punch at halfback.

MANAWATŪ

Last year: Last in evens conference

Coach: Mike Rogers (first season)

TAB odds: $101

Look out for: Brayden Iose. The hard-working, dynamic No 8 will this year take sole charge of the Turbos, having co-captained with Jason Emery last year. And for a side who failed to win a game in 2022, and conceded a whopping 473 points in those 10 outings, the sort of form the 24-year-old showed in a breakout Super season with the Hurricanes would be invaluable.

John Cowpland/Photosport Brayden Iose is coming off a big Super season with the Hurricanes.

WELLINGTON

Last year: Champions

Coach: Tamati Ellison (first season)

TAB odds: $4

Look out for: Peter Lakai. He was impossible to miss in a sterling rookie NPC season in 2022 – one of the three nominees for the Duane Monkley Medal – and expect a few anxious defenders lining up against the powerful yet speedy No 8 this year. With a taste of Super Rugby now also in the bank, the 20-year-old excitement machine will be primed to remind he should be the man to fill the big boots of Ardie Savea at the Hurricanes next year.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Peter Lakai enjoyed a standout rookie NPC season in 2022.

TASMAN

Last year: Fifth in evens conference

Coach: Gray Cornelius and Dan Perrin (co-coaches) (second season)

TAB odds: $8

Look out for: Noah Hotham. The classy halfback and New Zealand Under-20s captain looks to have a huge future in front of him. Having now also shown good glimpses of his talents – notably his dangerous running game – in his first season with the Crusaders, expect the confidence to be high and Hotham to be a key figure as Tasman try and rebuild from an underwhelming 2022 campaign.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images New Zealand Under-20s captain Noah Hotham will be a key part of the Mako campaign.

CANTERBURY

Last year: Runners-up

Coach: Marty Bourke (second season)

TAB odds: $4

Look out for: Ryan Crotty. In a blast from the past, the Cantabs have the 48-test former All Blacks midfielder back in their ranks following his four seasons in Japan with the Kubota Spears, who he helped guide to the title this year. In what is now very much a young-man’s competition, Crotty, who turns 35 next month, will add valuable experience for a team he debuted for in 2008 but has only played for once in the last six seasons.

Martin Hunter/Getty Images Ryan Crotty is back in the red and black after four seasons in Japan.

OTAGO

Last year: Fifth in odds conference

Coach: Tom Donnelly (fourth season)

TAB odds: $21

Look out for: Waisake Naholo. Could the Wai-sake Na-holo chant be reinstated at Forsyth Barr Stadium? Having been a cult hero in Dunedin during his starring role with the Highlanders (2015-2019), the Fijian flyer is back, for a stint with a third different NPC team (Taranaki, then Canterbury in 2021), following two seasons with Rugby New York in MLR. Will the 32-year-old still have some gas in the tank to give Otago some much-needed strike power?

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Waisake Naholo is back in Dunedin, turning out for Otago in this year’s NPC.

SOUTHLAND

Last year: Last in odds conference

Coach: David Hall and James Wilson (co-coaches) (first season)

TAB odds: $101

Look out for: Marty Banks. In a team bereft of top-level experience and quality, the seasoned No 10 will be a vital piece of the puzzle for the struggling Stags, who have won just two games in the past two seasons. Back for a third NPC campaign on return from Japan, the 33-year-old added 11 more Highlanders caps to his name this year and will at least offer a calm head and decent decision-making for a side which needs it most.