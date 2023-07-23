Auckland break Wellington hearts in Farah Palmer Cup with late try

Auckland scored a converted try at the death to deny Wellington a rare Farah Palmer Cup win over them.

Captain Eloise Blackwell made up for a silly yellow card earlier in the second half, scoring a last gasp try as Auckland nabbed a 17-15 win at the Hutt Recreation Ground on Sunday.

In difficult conditions with the rain coming down, Sophie Fisher added the extras to break Wellington hearts on fulltime.

Wellington had looked set for their first Farah Palmer Cup victory over Auckland since 2006, defending bravely on their try line in the closing stages.

It would have been a deserving victory for Wellington, had they hung on, given the way they played in the second half and their stoic defence late in the game.

They couldn’t stop Blackwell on the final play of the game though, who buried over close to the line.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Auckland's Daynah Nankivell tries to get through the Wellington defence on Sunday.

After a 10-10 stalemate at halftime, Wellington went ahead early in the second half with No 8 Nina Foaese scooping up the loose ball from a tighthead and dotting down.

Auckland had to withstand two yellow cards in the final 20 minutes, including one to Blackwell, but were able to hold Wellington out at the other end.

It was a much-needed win for Auckland after opening the premiership section with a 32-31 loss to Hawke’s Bay last week.

Waikato went clear at the top of the Farah Palmer Cup premiership ladder after stunning defending champions Canterbury at the death in a thrilling golden-point clash in Hamilton on Saturday.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Wellington celebrate a try against Auckland on Sunday.

Down 24-17 and defending near their 22 with less than two minutes left, the hosts produced not only a turnover penalty win, then not only a long-range try and conversion to take the match to extra time, but then also managed to ice the cake with a penalty goal to snatch the spoils.

Rina Paraone came up trumps getting over the ball to repel a hot red and black attack, and after taking the tap and go, the centre set off to spark her side’s super score.

Working their way from the right flank to the centre of the park, the red, yellow and blacks then did the business, getting their forwards charging close, and blindside flanker Victoria Makea dived over beside the sticks from the base of a ruck.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Canterbury prop Maddi Robinson charges into the Waikato defence in the Farah Palmer Cup clash in Hamilton.

And with the simplest of conversion attempts, Samantha Wood nailed the extras to take the game to golden point, and it wasn’t long before the reserve halfback was back with the kicking tee for a crunch kick once more.

With Waikato claiming a lineout win and getting a rolling maul going, Canterbury snuck up offside, and with no advantage coming, the visitors were duly pinged.

And from around 10 metres out, and in front of the posts, Wood made no mistake in chipping her 85th minute shot over, completing the miracle comeback, and leaving everyone in a state of shock.

At the other end of the table, the Bay of Plenty Volcanix suffered a second successive belting, thumped 51-5 by the Counties Manukau Heat in Pukekohe on Saturday.

Fresh off their opening-round 50-0 walloping by Waikato in Rotorua, it looked like another scoreless outing for BOP, until first-five Sapphire Williams went half the length in the 75th minute.

In the championship, last year’s beaten finalists Otago Spirit made a winning start, but were pushed all the way by Tasman Mako in a Nelson thriller.

A try to Otago replacement Oceana Campbell with three minutes left clinched a 34-28 victory in a seesawing nine-try clash at Trafalgar Park.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Auckland's Gillian Fa'aumu on the charge against Wellington on Sunday.

Against 14 women, Otago scored via Tongan international Pesalini Lave-Heehau and Campbell, either side of a Cassie Siataga penalty which put the hosts ahead in a tense final 10 minutes.

In Sunday’s championship games, Manawatū thrashed Taranaki 84-0 in New Plymouth, scoring 14 tries in the rout.

Wing Te Whetumarama Nuku bagged four tries, while No 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker crossed for three in a one-sided contest, which the Cyclones led 38-0 at halftime.

Northland overcame North Harbour 24-7, scoring 19 unanswered points in the second half.

AT A GLANCE

Farah Palmer Cup, Rd 2

Waikato 27 (Victoria Makea 2, Chantae Wilson-Jenkins, Mia Anderson tries; Ariana Bayler con, Samantha Wood con; Samantha Wood pen) Canterbury 24 (Karla Wright-Akeli 2, Laura Bayfield, Martha Mataele tries; Isabella Waterman 2 con). HT: 10-12

Auckland 17 (Katelyn Vaha’akolo, Angelica Mekemeke Vahai, Eloise Blackwell tries; Sophie Fisher con) Wellington 15 (Lyric Faleafaga, Justine McGregor, Nina Foaese tries) HT: 10-10

Counties Manukau 51 (Jaymie Kolose 3, Shonte To’a 2, Lulu Leuta 2, Kataraina Enosa-Taifau, Lana Samuelu tries; Shonte To’a 3 con) Bay of Plenty 5 (Sapphire Williams try). HT: 29-0

Otago 34 (Jamie Church 2, Tegan Hollows, Pesalini Lave-Heehau, Oceana Campbell tries; Georgia Cormick 3 con, pen) Tasman 28 (Ashley Ulutupu, Chloe Dixon, Fiaali’i Solomona, Sui Pauaraisa tries; Cassie Siataga con, 2 pen) HT: 15-13

Manawatū 84 (Te Whetumarama Nuku 4, Kaipo Olsen-Baker 3, Rhiarna Ferris 2, Kiera Mete 2, Jashana Te Uawiri 2, Layla Sae tries; Selica Winiata 6 con, Mia Maraku con) Taranaki 0. HT: 38-0

Northland 24 (Kerri Johnson 2, Tara Turner, Lara Cooper tries, Krystal Murray 2con) North Harbour 7 (Jade Wong try, Grace Freeman con) HT: 5-7