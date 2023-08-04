Underdog Manawatū Turbos ready to have a crack against defending champions

Te Rangatira Waitokia, here playing against Wellington in 2020, is back with the Manawatū Turbos this season and will start at centre for their first game of the season this weekend.

Manawatū Turbos coach Mike Rogers is hopeful he has instilled a fighting attitude in the side as they approach the first game of the season.

The Turbos start the national provincial championship at CET Arena on Saturday night, with a big challenge against defending champions and Ranfurly Shield holders Wellington.

Manawatū lost every game last year, but things are looking different with Rogers in charge this year and the young players are more experienced.

Aside from injuries to Johnny Galloway (hamstring) and Jason Emery (broken thumb), they are at full strength, and Rogers was excited to get under way.

“Seven debutants, five of them are Manawatū academy graduates, there’s guys like Feleti [Sae-Ta’ufo’ou] and Kyle [Brown], who between them were the best performed in our pre-season games, I’m really keen to see how they go.”

Rogers knew they were underdogs, but said they had prepared well and gave themselves at shot at the heavyweights. Wellington were paying $1.04 to win at the TAB and Manawatū $9.

“We’ll find out exactly where we are in relation to the best team and hopefully we go really well and things are looking pretty good.

“If we don’t that’s all good too. There’s plenty of other teams in the NPC not at their level.”

Rogers has rewarded players who performed well in pre-season, such as debutant Brown at second five-eighth and tighthead prop Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, who will debut alongside his Freyberg club-mates, uncapped hooker Raymond Tuputupu and young loosehead Joe Gavigan.

It will be one of the youngest Turbos forward packs. Loosies Brayden Iose and Slade McDowell are veterans at 24 and 25, respectively, with new recruit and lock Johan Momsen 27 and prop Sean Paranihi on the bench at 26. The others are 22 and under.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Powerful No 8 Brayden Iose will captain the Manawatū Turbos this season.

Brown will start in midfield with Te Rangatira Waitokia, who is back from the United States.

With Emery out, Manawatū is short on midfielders, but Rogers was confident of Waitokia, normally an outside back, performing at centre. Reserve Taniela Filimone is likely to come on out wide.

Young gun hooker Vernon Bason has also earned a spot on the bench along with uncapped halfback Jordi Viljoen.

Their strengths will be the loose forward trio of TK Howden, McDowell and captain Iose, as well as their 9-10 combination of Luke Campbell and Brett Cameron.

The experienced Beaudein Waaka starts at fullback in his first game for Manawatū, with the returning Nehe Milner-Skudder, who is also an assistant coach, starting on the wing.

Rogers said he was happy with their pre-season performances, but their game plan was significantly different from previous regimes, so it was taking a while for the players to learn.

“They may not be perfect, but they will go out there and try their arses off. What's most important and what people want to see is how much it means to put that jersey on and that they get stuck into Wellington.”

Defence was a big problem for the side last season, but Rogers said they couldn't comprise on their defensive effort this year.

Manawatū: 15 Beaudein Waaka, 14 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13 Te Rangatira Waitokia, 12 Kyle Brown, 11 Tima Fainga’anuku, 10 Brett Cameron, 9 Luke Campbell; 8 Brayden Iose, 7 Slade McDowell, 6 TK Howden, 5 Johan Momsen, 4 Ofa Tauatevalu, 3 Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, 2 Raymond Tuputupu, 1 Joe Gavigan. Reserves: 16 Vernon Bason, 17 Flyn Yates, 18 Sean Paranihi, 19 Josh Taula, 20 Elyjah Crosswell, 21 Jordi Viljoen, 22 Taniela Filimone, 23 Drew Wild.

Wellington: 15 Ruben Love, 14 Losi Filipo, 13 Billy Proctor,12 Peter Umaga-Jensen, 11 Pepesana Patafilo, 10 Aidan Morgan, 9 Kemara Hauiti-Parapara; 8 Keelan Whitman, 7 Du’Plessis Kirifi (captain), 6 Brad Shields, 5 Hugo Plummer, 4 Caleb Delany, 3 PJ Sheck, 2 Josh Southall, 1 Xavier Numia. Reserves: 16 Penieli Poasa, 17 Cameron Orr, 18 Siale Lauaki, 19 Akira Ieremia, 20 Dominic Ropeti, 21 Kyle Preston, 22 Tjay Clarke, 23 Chicago Doyle.

Kickoff: 7.05pm.