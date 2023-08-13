NPC: Blockbusting centre Levi Aumua and Tasman flex muscles in round two

Tasman midfielder Levi Aumua proves too hot to handle in NPC win against Auckland.

As if the Crusaders needed another reminder of what they’re getting when Levi Aumua joins them next year.

They got it anyway.

The Tasman centre ran amok against Auckland in Blenheim on Saturday, powering the Mako to an eye-catching 24-12 victory against an All Black-laden side at Lansdowne Park.

Aumua was simply devastating, which probably won’t surprise anyone who watched him ragdoll, bulldoze and trample defenders as a member of Moana Pasifika during Super Rugby.

The 28-year-old beat a whopping 12 defenders in the first 21 minutes alone, at one stage swatting away a few defenders, including prop Angus Taʻavao, and galloping 40 odd metres to set up a try.

A couple of weeks after starting his role as Crusaders coach, Rob Penney certainly would have been watching the man who it’s understood the red and blacks originally saw as a wing in 2024 with Leicester Fainga’anuku departing for France.

However, that could well change by the time the season rolls around, particularly with centre Braydon Ennor expected to miss most or all of the season after rupturing his ACL playing for the All Blacks last weekend.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Tasman centre Levi Aumua ran amok against Auckland in Blenheim on Saturday.

Regardless, Tasman look a force with Aumua in the No 13 jersey, improving to 2-0 a season after winning just four matches and missing the National Provincial Championship playoffs last year.

They’re one of five 2-0 teams, with Wellington, Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay and Canterbury, who pipped North Harbour 28-24 on Sunday at the death, the others.

But it’s Tasman and reigning champions Wellington, who dispatched a lacklustre Otago outfit 28-5 in Dunedin, who laid down the biggest markers.

Speaking of lacklustre, Auckland, loaded with big names such as Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Akira Ioane and Patrick Tuipulotu, were just that against a Tasman team missing key No 10 Mitch Hunt.

They trailed the Mako 19-0 at halftime after spending the majority of the first 40minutes on the back foot, and could only muster a couple of Salesi Rayasi consolation tries.

Photosport Canterbury wing Manasa Mataele attempts to get rid of North Harbour halfback Jamie Booth in Auckland on August 8, 2023.

Canterbury needed a late try to Cullen Grace, and some staunch defence on their own line, to deny North Harbour their first win against the red and blacks since 2014.

No 8 Grace, in his return from injury, dived over in the 76th minute to cash in a superb offload by Dallas McLeod and give Canterbury the lead for good.

However, the bonus point win wasn’t secure until halfback Mitchell Drummond snaffled a ball five metres from his own line just as the hosts were threatening to cause a boil over.

On a day Canterbury’s lineout was all over the place, and Fergus Burke had a tough day off the tee, they sure had to dig deep, but got the job done on the back of an outstanding performance by captain Billy Harmon, and the impact provided off the bench by Grace, Drummond and Mitchell Dunshea.

Southland and Northland could not be separated in Invercargill on Sunday, even after 10 minutes of extra time.

The Stags led 12-3 on the back of four Marty Banks penalties, before Heremaia Murray scored two tries in the 15-15 stalemate at Rugby Park.

Manawatū and Taranaki close out the weekend on Sunday evening, before Hawke’s Bay host Waikato on Wednesday.

ROUND 2 RESULTS

At Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe: Hawke’s Bay 25 (penalty try, Jaco Devery, Chase Tiatia tries; Lincoln McClutchie con, 2 pen) Counties Manukau 24 (Hoskins Sotutu, Sean Reidy, Etene Nanai-Seturo tries; Riley Hohepa 3 con, pen). HT: 13-14

At Tauranga Domain: Bay of Plenty 19 (Leroy Carter, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Lucas Cashmore tries; Cashmore 2 con) Waikato 15 (Malachi Wrampling-Alec, Bailyn Sullivan tries; Taha Kemara con, pen). HT: 14-3

At Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin: Wellington 28 (Peter Lakai, Brad Shields, Du’Plessis Kirifi tries; Aidan Morgan 2 con, 2 pen) Otago 5 (Jack Leslie try). HT: 13-0

At Lansdowne Park, Blenheim: Tasman 24 (Levi Aumua, Tim Sail, Taine Robinson, Quentin McDonald tries; Robinson 2 con) Auckland 12 (Salesi Rayasi 2 tries; Zarn Sullivan con). HT: 19-0

At Onewa Domain, Auckland: Canterbury 28 (Chay Fihaki, Dom Gardiner, Dallas McLeod, Cullen Grace tries; Fergus Burke 2 pen, con) North Harbour 24 (Jamie Booth, Lotu Inisi tries; Oscar Koller 3 pen). HT: 13-19

At Rugby Park, Invercargill: Southland 15 (Marty Banks 4 pen, Greg Dyer pen) Northland 15 (Heremaia Murray 2 tries; Rivez Reihana pen, con). HT: 9-3

TBP: Manawatū v Taranaki in Palmerston North.

POINTS: Canterbury 10, Taranaki 10, Tasman 9, Wellington 8, Hawke’s Bay 8, Waikato, 6, Auckland 5, Bay of Plenty 5, North Harbour 2, Counties Manukau 2, Southland 2, Northland 2, Manawatū 0, Otago 0.