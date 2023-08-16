Live: Hawke's Bay v Waikato - NPC round two in Napier

17:15, Aug 16 2023

Follow live coverage from McLean Park as the Magpies chase a perfect 3-0 start to the 2023 season.

Harry Godfrey and Ollie Sapsford of Hawke's Bay.
Kerry Marshall/Getty Images
Harry Godfrey and Ollie Sapsford of Hawke's Bay.