NPC talking points: Reigning champions Wellington riding the storm

Wellington centre Billy Proctor on the charge against Canterbury during last year’s NPC final in Christchurch.

Storm weeks don’t get much tougher than the one the NPC schedule makers dished up to Wellington.

So far, so good, though.

The Lions have defended the Ranfurly Shield twice in the space of five days, leaving one final challenge – a return to Christchurch for a rematch of last year’s NPC final on Sunday afternoon.

Should the weary reigning champions repeat their 26-18 win last October, when they won their first championship since 2000, it will be some statement by the Tamati Ellison-coached side.

Just how many of his troops back up Wednesday night’s defensive slugfest with Tasman in the capital remains to be seen, particularly after the Lions were forced to make more than 200 energy-sapping tackles.

Regardless, it’s a must-watch fixture between the heavyweights, two of four undefeated sides – Taranaki and Hawke’s Bay are the others through three rounds.

Chances are there will be more points scored than the seven Wellington scored in their shutout win against Tasman, making it the lowest-scoring Ranfurly Shield match in 53 years.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Wellington celebrate beating Canterbury in last year’s NPC final in Christchurch.

Yep, you have to go all the way back to 1970 for a lower scoring Shield match, when Wellington and Canterbury drew 3-3 at Lancaster Park.

Proper Ranfurly Shield rugby, some punters called Wellington’s 7-0 win, which marked their fifth successful defence of their 11th tenure.

Meanwhile, having failed to cash in just their fourth challenge in their 17-year-old history, two-time champions Tasman’s long wait to get their hands on the Log o’ Wood drags on.

Who else gets a shot at the Shield?

Having fended off Southland and Tasman, Wellington are three successful defences away from putting it away for a second straight summer.

A decade after their first and only tenure kicked off, Counties Manukau get first crack at it Saturday week at Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

Should the Lions keep rolling, another team – North Harbour – with just one previous tenure is lined up for a shot at in Porirua on September 24.

You just know Hawke’s Bay are rooting for Wellington to keep winning.

After all, that would open the door for the Magpies to avenge last year’s Shield defeat to the men from the capital, which snapped the Lions’ 14-year drought.

Taranaki’s turnaround

Remember when Taranaki were a fumbling, bumbling mess?

That was just last year, when they managed three wins and only winless Manawatū finished below them in the evens conference.

Kudos to coach Neil Barnes for turning things around.

With their storm week behind them, the 4-0 amber and blacks are atop the standings and appear to be anything but the toothless side which mustered just 193 points last year.

Sure, their opponents so far include the Turbos, Northland and Counties, but they’ve chalked up 120 points and head into week four having beaten a more than useful Waikato outfit.

Next up it’s Bay of Plenty in New Plymouth.

ROUND 4 FIXTURES

FRIDAY

Manawatū v Northland

Venue: Central Energy Trusts Arena, Palmerston North

Kickoff: 7.05pm

TAB odds: Northland $1.50 Manawatū $2.70

SATURDAY

Auckland v Hawke's Bay

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Kickoff: 2.05pm

TAB odds: Auckland $1.42 Hawke's Bay $2.90

Taranaki v Bay of Plenty

Venue: Yarrow Stadium, New Plymouth

Kickoff: 4.35pm

TAB odds: $1.47 BOP $2.70

Otago v Southland

Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Kickoff: 7.05pm

TAB odds: $1.25 Southland $3.80

SUNDAY

Canterbury v Wellington

Venue: Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

Kickoff: 2.05pm

TAB odds: N/A

Tasman v North Harbour

Venue: Trafalgar Park, Nelson

Kickoff: 2.05pm

TAB odds: N/A

Waikato v Counties Manukau

Venue: FMG Stadium, Waikato

Kickoff: 4.35pm

TAB odds: Waikato $1.35 Counties Manukau $3.20

WEDNESDAY

Auckland v Manawatū

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Kickoff: 7.05pm

TAB odds: N/A