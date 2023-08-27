Heads held high after Manawatū Turbos' breakthrough win over Northland

Manawatū Turbos hooker Leif Schwencke scores one of his two tries from lineout drives against Northland at the Arena on Friday night.

The Manawatū Turbos will head north to face Auckland for the second game of storm week brimming with confidence following a thrilling final-minute win over Northland.

The Turbos beat Northland 31-30 at the Arena on Friday night thanks to a try on fulltime from skipper Brayden Iose.

They now face Auckland away on Wednesday for the second game of storm week, where sides have to play three games in a week, before heading to Nelson to play Tasman on Sunday.

Having lost 17 games in a row since their last win in October 2021 against Southland, it was a welcome sound when the Turbos’ team song echoed throughout the bowels of the grandstand afterwards.

Having led 19-3 after 23 minutes, Manawatū let Northland take the lead in the second half, before a long-range movement led to Iose’s try, which was sparked by a break by dangerous fullback Beaudein Waaka inside their own half.

The pass to Waaka was reviewed by the video referee, so the players and crowd waited anxiously until the pass was ruled to be legal and the try stood.

“It’s just a sense of relief more than anything,” a smiling Iose said. “It's probably a result of a bit of soul searching during the week. [The win] is just what this group needed.”

The No 8 said they were guilty of playing too much inside their own half and needed to work on their set piece, but both were easy things to fix.

They led 14-0 and 19-3 in the first half. Then with Northland having two men in the sin bin – Murray Heremia yellow card for a foot trip and Matt Moulds for bringing down a lineout drive which gave Manawatū a penalty try – things were looking ominous for the Taniwha.

But Northland held onto the ball while they were two men short, then scored two tries to bring it back to 19-17.

Manawatū scored to lead 26-17 at halftime and their rolling maul was a weapon. Bustling hooker Leif Schwencke scored two tries from lineout drives and had a penalty try from another.

Manawatū lost momentum in the second half when standouts like Schwencke, prop Malakai Hala-Ngatai and flanker TK Howden were subbed. They turned the ball over at crucial times, including consecutive lineouts in Northland’s 22, in the second half.

Manawatū coach Mike Rogers said they didn’t play as well as they could have in the second half. When they did have possession they weren’t direct enough and “all the things we did well in the first half went out the window”.

“There’s a lot of scar tissue there around 17 losses in a row. It’s pretty difficult to start believing that you deserve to win.

“They feel a lot more pressure than they should. It was a nine-point lead [in the first half] and we probably should have been a bit more disciplined and not conceded one of those tries.”

Rogers said they had done some soul searching after the loss to Canterbury and talked about who they wanted to be as a team and as individuals, which he hoped had given them a platform to improve.

The midfield defence needs to improve, but Rogers said working on that was part of the process

“Hopefully we’ve got the monkey of our back now and actually try put together more than 40 minutes. We had a pretty good 40 minutes against Wellington, the second 40 against Taranaki was good.

“Last week we had 20 minutes of good effort against Canterbury and 40 [against Northland]. If we can be a 60-minute team we’ll be competitive in every game.”

Rogers is getting close to figuring out what his top side looked like, but he wanted to see a few others perform. There will be a few changes for the side to play Auckland.

Manawatū 31 (Leif Scwencke 2, TK Howden, penalty try, Brayden Iose, tries; Brett Cameron 2 con) Northland 30 (Matt Moulds, Lisati Milo-Harris, Josh Moorby tries; Rivez Reihana 2 con, 2 pen, Dan Hawkins con, pen) HT: 26-17.