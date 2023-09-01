NPC talking points: Brave Manawatū shining a bright light amid the gloom

TK Howden of Manawatu celebrates his side’s win over Auckland at Eden Park.

Memo to the Spanish women's football team.

If that lot really did bag Palmerston North during the recent FIFA Women's World Cup tournament, it was reported the Spaniards reckoned the lower North Island city was "boring'', it's a pity they weren't around to witness the reawakening of Manawatū in the NPC.

Because if they had, maybe they wouldn't have been so hasty to pack their suitcases and get out of Palmy.

There's magic happening in the city. These rugby wizards wear green and white cloaks, and are proving adept at spinning spells that can result in shock victories.

Until last Friday, Manawatū hadn't won an NPC game in almost two years. Seventeen games and no victories to celebrate. Things were grim.

Then, bang, it happened. Manawatū beat Northland 31-30 in Palmerston North last Friday night after captain Brayden Iose scored in the corner on fulltime.

Yes, it was controversial. The officials looked long and hard at a pass that appeared to be forward during the build-up, but Manawatū's luck was in.

The try was awarded, and you couldn't help but feel pleased for them.

Manawatū refused to give in. You only had to look at the look on Iose's face to comprehend how much it meant.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Terrell Peita of Manawatu celebrates his try against Auckland.

Next up were Auckland at Eden Park on Wednesday night. Really, what chance did Manawatū have? Many of us expected they would be walking zombies, due to the short turnaround nd possibly from a party or two over the weekend.

How foolish we were to underestimate the Turbos. Manawatū, like an old heavyweight boxer hunting for another elusive payday, proved they still possessed a healthy measure of TNT in their gloves by beating Auckland 33-31 at Eden Park.

It was Manawatū's first win against Auckland at the ground since 1980.

Replacement forward Julian Goerke scored in the 80th minute and Isaiah Ravula kicked the conversion to give Manawatū a famous win.

Now for the sobering news. Less than 24 hours after this dramatic piece of theatre, a long-awaited independent review into NZ Rugby's governance structure was revealed. Things are not good.

Rugby in NZ is overdue for a major shake-up. And the NPC, as we know it, appears set for a major overhaul because it's deemed unsustainable.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Peter Umaga-Jensen was one of Wellington’s best when they beat Canterbury last Sunday.

There are too many professional players, and that the cost of running the 26 provincial unions is alarming.

It's sobering news for a provincial competition that was once regarded as the best in the world.

The Manawatū players, though, have other things on their minds. They meet Tasman in Nelson on Sunday.

Jeremy Ward Aaron Cruden made an appearance for Waikato against Counties Manukau.

Who can stop Wellington?

Wellington marched into Christchurch on Sunday and completed their "storm week'' with a 36-31 victory over Canterbury. That's five from five.

Like many NPC games, played in front of modest crowds, it was an entertaining spectacle and emphasised, once again, how much talent there is in New Zealand. But if these players can't get enough bread at home because their salaries are reduced, they will head offshore.

That's the reality of what looms after the findings of the review.

For now, let's enjoy what's on offer. Wellington's next opponent is Counties Manukau. Expect them to make it six from six.

Old heads, young at heart?

The sight of ex-All Blacks first five-eighth Aaron Cruden going to work for Waikato was another wee win for the NPC.

The 34 year old's days as a test player are a thing of the past, but he provided coach Ross Filipo plenty of value during Waikato's 37-15 victory over Counties Manukau in Hamilton last Sunday.

Filipo would've been pleased his old team-mate Cruden answered his SOS. This goes deeper than just getting results.

Cruden can provide advice to the young apprentices in the squad, helping groom the next wave of players seeking Super Rugby contracts.

Let's make the most of the NPC while we can. Because big changes are imminent.