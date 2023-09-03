NPC wrap: No 8 Ethan Blackadder runs amok as Tasman blitz Manawatū in Nelson

The Mako were too slick for the visitors in Nelson

Trading the manicured fields of France for more modest venues in New Zealand can't be easy for players left out of the All Blacks' World Cup squad.

For men such as loosehead prop Joe Moody, one of the most notable omissions from the 33-man All Blacks squad, outside backs Shaun Stevenson, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Stephen Perofeta, midfielder Quinn Tupaea, lock Patrick Tuipulotu and loose forward Ethan Blackadder the NPC remains vital to their chances of a potential ticket north if required as injury replacements.

The messages from their provincial coaches would be clear: do us a favour by ripping into your work in the domestic tournament, and it could benefit you if All Blacks coach Ian Foster issues an SOS.

Blackadder didn't need an ear trumpet clamped to the side of his head to get on board with that theme. The No 8 was in a destructive mood during the 58-19 win over Manawatū in Nelson on Sunday evening; a nightmare for anyone in his path at Trafalgar Park, and at times you feared for his opponents’ safety, he was inspirational with the ball in hand.

Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz Ethan Blackadder was left out of the All Blacks squad for the World Cup. He was excellent for Tasman on Sunday. FILE PHOTO

Halfback Noah Hotham claimed three tries before being replaced in the second spell, but this was Blackadder’s show to run.

His power-running and aggression was a painful reminder of what the All Blacks are missing out on during the World Cup; Blackadder set-up several tries by combining speed and brute strength to demoralise the green and white defenders prior to being replaced in the 51st minute.

Dan Peled/Photosport Ethan Blackadder was left out of the All Blacks’ World Cup squad.

For Tuivasa-Sheck, who started at fullback for Auckland during their 41-13 win over Southland in Invercargill on Sunday afternoon, the likelihood of him getting an invitation from Foster appears extremely remote, even if an incumbent is hurt, but he hasn’t allowed that to dent his professionalism and pride.

Tuivasa-Sheck, who will return to the NRL next year, was productive at Rugby Park, putting in a solid shift as he proved why previous decisions to play at him at second five-eighth was a doomed experiment. In addition to setting-up a try with a nicely-timed run, Tuivasa-Sheck was willing to use his footwork and speed to add power to the attack.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck produced a series of decent runs when he started at fullback for Auckland.

Left wing Xavier Tito-Harris scored a hat-trick for the visitors, as they rebounded from their shock loss to Manawatū in the middle of their “storm week’’.

Wellington coach Tamati Ellison, meanwhile, may be focusing on keeping everything simple. He will want to focus on building on Wellington's 18-game winning streak, a record for the province, and the rest should take care of itself.

Ellison, once again without fringe All Black Asafo Aumua because the hooker was injured, watched the defending champions dismantle Counties-Manukau 56-27 in the capital city on Saturday night to stay at the top of NPC log.

Wellington retained the Ranfurly Shield, and kept the Jonah Tali Lomu Memorial Trophy in their possession.

It was another tough outing for Counties, who have won just one game this season. Unwanted All Blacks back rower Hoskins Sotutu, who has played 14 tests, struggled to make an impact but fullback Etene Nanai-Seturo, an All Blacks Sevens representative, made several decent runs.

Canterbury, last year's beaten finalist and with Moody in the front row, must have been relieved to leave Rangiora with a 29-28 victory over tenacious Taranaki on Saturday afternoon.

The sight of a packed ground at the small venue in the rural town near Christchurch was a great sight. With so many games staged in front of small crowds in cavernous arenas, the Cantabs were motivated to reward the Rangiora locals with a victory to toast.

It nearly didn't happen.

If Taranaki No 10 Jayson ​Potroz ​had kicked a handy conversion with about six minutes left on the clock, the smiles would have been wiped off the Cantabs' faces. But Potroz missed what should have been a routine kick after Perofeta scored a try, and Canterbury recorded their fourth win of the season after being beaten by Wellington the previous weekend.

Canterbury coach Marty Bourke will be asking for more application from his team down the home straight. Ahead 29-11, they were almost run down by the fast-finishing raiders from up north.

Jackson Meecham/Getty Images Billy Harmon of Canterbury searches for space during the match against Taranaki.

Waikato coach Ross Filipo will be demanding even more from his team after they stumbled to a 39-17 loss to North Harbour.

Fair play to Harbour, who benefited from Stevenson and his team-mates' tenacious defence, to claim their first win of the year. For Waikato, this was their fourth loss of the season.

It was hoped that Waikato's win over Counties last weekend would signal the beginning of a recovery for the Mooloos, but clearly there's still issues to be resolved. Not even the arrival of evergreen ex-All Blacks playmaker Aaron Cruden could assist Waikato in bogging the rot.

Meanwhile, lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit scored two tries in the first half of Bay of Plenty’s 38-14 win over Otago in Rotorua.

Otago, who have won just game this year – against Southland - will be hoping key midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen can recover quickly from the leg injury that forced him from the field in the first half.

Northland claimed their first win of the year by thumping Hawke’s Bay 44-21 in Whangārei on Friday night.

AT A GLANCE

NPC, Rd 5

At Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei: Northland 44 (Rob Cobb, Sam Nock (2), Tama Anderson (2) tries; Rivez Reihana 4 con, 3 pen) Hawke’s Bay 21 (Lincoln McClutchie (2), Tyrone Thompson tries; McClutchie 3 con). HT: 24-12

At Rotorua International Stadium: Bay of Plenty 38 (Richard Judd, Manaaki Selby-Rickit (2), Cole Forbes, Lucas Cashmore tries; Cashmore 5 con, pen) Otago 14 (Jermaine Ainsley, Saula Ma’u tries A; Finn Hurley 2 con). HT: 28-7

At Rangiora Showground Oval: Canterbury 29 (Alex Harford, Ngantungane Punivai, Billy Harmon, Rameka Poihipi tries; Harford 3 con, pen) Taranaki 28 (Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Ricky Riccitelli, Vereniki Tikoisolomone, Stephen Perofeta tries; Jayson Potroz con, 2 pen). HT: 17-11

At North Harbour Stadium: North Harbour 39 (Ben Grant, Tevita Mafile’o, Shaun Stevenson, Danyon Morgan-Puterangi, Ray Niuia, Lotu Inisi tries; Oscar Koller 3 con, pen) Waikato 17 (Liam Coombes-Fabling, Ollie Norris, Sean Ralph tries; Aaron Cruden con) HT: 24-5

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Wellington 56 (Ruben Love (2), Kyle Preston, Billy Proctor, Isi Saumaki, DuPlessis Kirifi, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara tries; Aidan Morgan 2 con, 3 pen, Sam Clarke 2 con) Counties Manukau 27 (Ioane Moananu, Peniasi Malimali, Liam Daniela, Etene Nanai-Seturo tries; Riley Hohepa 2 con, pen). HT: 32-13

At Rugby Park, Invercargill: Auckland 41 (Xavier Tito-Harris 3, AJ Lam, Zarn Sullivan, Kalani Thomas, Vaiolini Ekuasi tries; Sullivan 3 con) Southland 13 (Michael Mason try; Dan Hollinshead con, 2 pen) HT: 19-6

Tasman 58 (Noah Hotham 3, Anton Segner, Feleti Kaitu'u, Macca Springer, Shun Miyake, Wil ​Gualter, Jack Gray tries; Miyake 5 con, pen) Manawatū 19 (Slade McDowall,Joseph Gavigan, John Poland tries; 2 Isaiah Ravula con) HT: 34-5

Wednesday: North Harbour v Otago, Albany, 7.05pm

POINTS (games played): Wellington 27 (6), Taranaki 24 (6), Canterbury 22 (5), Auckland 22 (6), Tasman 20 (6), Hawke's Bay 18 (6), Bay of Plenty 15 (5), Northland 13 (6), Waikato 13 (6), Manawatu 11 (6), North Harbour 8 (5), Counties Manukau 8 (5), Otago 7 (5), Southland 2 (5).