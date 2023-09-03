Referee struck by ball as Auckland's Zarn Sullivan attempts re-start in NPC match

An Auckland restart from halfway resulted in the bizarre sight of the referee being struck by the ball.

“Is that a tactic from Zarn?’’

That was the question asked by one of the Sky Sport commentators when Auckland first five-eighth Zarn Sullivan kicked the ball into the shoulder of referee Jackson Henshaw during an NPC match in Invercargill on Sunday afternoon.

The answer? Not a chance. It was simply a case of a ref mis-timing his run.

Sullivan, who was re-starting play following a try by Southland left wing Michael Manson, appeared to do everything right when he swung his left foot into the ball from the white stripe.

What happened next surprised everyone, as the ball ricocheted off Henshaw.

The initial reaction from the men with the microphones was that the ball had struck Henshaw in the head, but replays later proved it came off his left shoulder before alert Auckland hooker Soane Vikena regathered it to charge up-field.

Vikena was quickly called back as a sheepish Henshaw blew his whistle and requested a surprised Sullivan to have another crack at his drop kick.

That decision didn’t please all the parochial Southland fans, who made their feelings known by booing.

Such incidents are rare in first-class rugby. Although refs run the risk of being knocked over, especially when ball carriers or tacklers clog up the channels near the breakdowns, instances of them collecting a ball to the body are rare.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Zarn Sullivan of Auckland charges towards the tryline during the match against Southland. Auckland won 41-13

Despite the unusual circumstances, Auckland remained composed.

Auckland, having led 19-6 at halftime, won the game 41-13. Left wing Xavier Tito-Harris scored a hat-trick of tries for the visitors.

It was their fourth win of the season. It was a vast improvement from the previous game, against Manawatū in Auckland last Wednesday.

Manawatū beat Auckland at Eden Park for the first time since 1980 with a 33-31 victory on the buzzer.

Before the previous Friday, Manawatū hadn’t won in almost two years and 17 NPC matches. Six days later they have won two in a row following Wednesday night’s heroics at Eden Park to end a 43-year drought.

Replacement forward Julian Goerke crashed through the defence in the 80th minute to tie the game and Isaiah Ravula converted from right next to the posts to put the Turbos in front for the first time in the match.