'I do hold on to that': Triumphant Auckland captain Eloise Blackwell buries painful drought

The beaming smile stretched across Eloise Blackwell’s face was telling.

She was standing on Christchurch’s Rugby Park, soaking up her team’s drought snapping win against Canterbury in Saturday’s Farah Palmer Cup final.

It was as if a weight had been lifted from the Auckland captain’s shoulders, one she had carried with her for the best part of a decade.

“It sure does,” Blackwell said when asked if it felt like it had been eight years since Auckland had been crowned women’s provincial champions.

The 32-year-old was a member of the all-conquering Auckland team that won the title in 2015, the Storm’s eighth on the bounce, and 15th overall.

But it’s been a different story up until Saturday, when they rolled into Christchurch and beat Canterbury 39-27, denying the red and blacks a sixth crown in seven years.

John Davidson/Photosport Auckland captain Eloise Blackwell scores one of her two tries against Canterbury in the FPC final in Christchurch on Saturday.

Auckland had lost three finals since their 2015 triumph, including two against the red and blacks in the Garden City, the latest a thumping last season.

“Each of those years in between, you carry on that hurt because you know the Storm has such a great legacy and the history is so huge. For me, I do hold on to that,” Blackwell said.

“It's a privilege and an expectation that we carry as players to uphold that Storm legacy. It just feels so bloody awesome to come down here and get the win.”

Blackwell was immense in the victory, scoring two of her team’s tries, carrying with venom and tackling like a demon.

Her strike shortly after halftime powered the Storm to a 27-13 lead, before Canterbury roared back to knot the game up with 18 minutes remaining on the clock.

John Davidson/Photosport Maiakawanakaulani Roos, right, of Auckland celebrates lock Eloise Blackwell’s try during the Farah Palmer Cup final against Canterbury in Christchurch on Saturday.

“One little thought crossed my mind. ‘Oh no, not a repeat of two weeks ago’,” Blackwell said, referencing Canterbury’s come-from-behind win in Auckland, a result which ensured the reigning champs would enjoy home field advantage in the playoffs.

There was no repeat. Auckland, with a healthy breeze behind them, scored through flanker Maiakawanakaulani Roos, before Ruahei Demant went over to ice the result with a few minutes to burn.

“I knew, I trusted in the girls, and our lead up this week has just been unreal. The trust and confidence we have in ourselves and each other, I can not put into words, like that feeling when you just know your teammates have your back,” Blackwell said.

“There were moments when we let them back into the game, but there was never an actual moment where I thought this game is out of our reach. Players stood up when they needed to, and we took control of those crucial moments.”

John Davidson/Photosport Auckland Storm captain Eloise Blackwell after leading her side past Canterbury in the FPC final in Christchurch on Saturday.

Roos, who took an excellent offload by two-try scoring wing Angelica Vahai to bag the all-important go-ahead score, was also a member of the Auckland team beaten 30-20 in the 2019 final at the same venue.

”It’s been a long time coming, I am so happy right now...we’ve had quite a few losses in the final to Canterbury,” she said, before joking they would celebrate with a cup of tea.

That might be true in recent years, but Blackwell remembers a time when Auckland did nothing but beat Canterbury in finals.

As she put it, it was the norm before their title drought, as Canterbury morphed into the team to beat.

First-year Canterbury coach Jimmy Sinclair rued a series of costly errors, and conceded they hadn’t taken advantage of the wind they opted to play with in the opening half.

That’s twice in the space of three years – the other being against Waikato in 2021 – Canterbury opted to roll with the Christchurch wind from kickoff in the final, only to fail to cash the advantage in.

“Couple of key moments in the game we didn’t execute like we thought we would, which is hard to swallow,” Sinclair rued.

“Right now, it’s pretty painful, but that’s all part of the journey.”

Meanwhile, in Sunday’s Championship final in Palmerston North the Northland Kauri hung on to edge the Manawatū Cyclones 32-29. Northland earn promotion to the premiership for next season.

It was a gritty effort from the Cyclones after veteran Selica Winiata was sent off in the ninth minute for a head high tackle.

There was further drama late in the game after two light towers were plunged into darkess, delaying the match for about 20 minutes.