Late Manawatū Turbos addition James Tofa earns his spot

Midfielder James Tofa, centre, has been one of the Manawatū Turbos’ standout players since earning his way into the side this season.

After a year in France, James Tofa has been a welcome late addition to the Manawatū Turbos midfield.

Tofa has been one of the side’s standouts since he came into the side midway through the season and takes his place in the starting side again for their game against Counties Manukau on Saturday.

He wasn’t contracted and only came into the squad after returning from Europe.

After four years with the Turbos, he went to France in 2021 and joined the Bourgoin club, which is near Lyon, in the French third division.

He played three games, then moved up to the second division with Beziers in the south of France for a season.

But with his 2-year-old son and partner back in New Zealand he decided to come home. He returned to club rugby with College Old Boys and then the Manawatū Evergreens, before being called into the Turbos.

“I was only meant to come in for that Auckland game just to give the boys a rest for storm week. I’ve been fortunate enough to stay in for the remainder of the season.

“But I’ve been enjoying it. This is my fifth season in the team and I’m just trying to help out where I can.”

Tofa, 26, went to Horowhenua College in Levin, before going to Rotorua Boys’ High School for his last two years of high school.

He hadn’t planned what he was doing after this season but would likely stay in New Zealand.

This season he has been one of the Turbos’ most consistent players and earned his spot in the starting team.

After his first game against Auckland, he didn’t play four days later against Tasman, but has played every game since and has made a difference with his solid defence and hard running.

He hoped Manawatū would be able to return to form against Counties Manukau after three heavy losses, including last week’s 57-7 loss to Hawke’s Bay in Napier.

“The past couple of weeks have been pretty tough. But this week has been amazing, it’s probably been the best week of preparation for the boys.

“We’re looking to go up to Counties and get a win.”

Against Hawke’s Bay, Manawatū were down 31-0 after 20 minutes and Tofa said lapses on defence let them down.

“We had the game against Northland [a win], then we managed to go up to Auckland and get a win, it had been like 40 years. That was pretty big for the boys and the union as well.

“Every week we’ve been trying to build from that to get better and better, but haven’t been able to put it together on the field.”

There have been a couple of changes to the team to play Counties.

With prop Joe Gavigan out with a broken hand, Malakai Hala-Ngatai will start at loosehead and Cole Keith moves to the bench.

Lock Johan Momsen comes back into the starting team with Ofa Tauatevalu on the bench.

John Poland will start at halfback, pushing Jordi Viljoen to the reserves.

Centre Kegan Christian-Goss and wing Tima Fainga’anuku drop out of the side. Taniela Filimone will start at centre.

First five-eighth Brett Cameron is still out with an ankle injury, so Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula stays at No 10.

Manawatū: 1 Malakai Hala-Ngatai, 2 Andrew Quattrin, 3 Flyn Yates, 4 Stan van den Hoven, 5 Johan Momsen, 6 TK Howden, 7 Slade McDowall, 8 Brayden Iose (captain); 9 John Poland, 10 Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, 11 Pena Va'a, 12 James Tofa, 13 Taniela Filimone, 14 Drew Wild, 15 Beaudein Waaka. Reserves: 16 Vernon Bason, 17 Cole Keith, 18 Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, 19 Johnny Galloway, 20 Terrell Peita, 21 Jordi Viljoen, 22 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 23 Jason Emery.

Kickoff: 2.05pm.