Canterbury survive furious Tasman rally to edge neighbours in Christchurch

Canterbury wing Manasa Mataele scored one of his team’s three first half tries against Tasman in Christchurch on Saturday.

At Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch: Canterbury 30 (Tom Christie, Manasa Mataele, Solomon Alaimalo tries; Fergus Burke 3 pen, 3 con) Tasman 28 (Macca Springer, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Taine Robinson tries; Robinson 3 pen, 2 con). HT: 27-13

Canterbury needed every bit of Fergus Burke’s class against their neighbours on Saturday evening.

The No 10 put on a clinic in their thrilling 30-28 win against Tasman in Christchurch, a result which has the red and blacks on track to nab a top-two spot ahead of the playoffs.

Burke scored 15 of his team’s points, a haul which included a crucial 62nd minute penalty to help ensure they did not butcher another lead.

Pipped at the death in two of their last three games, for much of the second half it looked like Canterbury might blow the 27-3 lead they had amassed through the opening 35 minutes.

However, as drizzle fell and the lights took effect at Apollo Projects Stadium, they kept their nerve after Tasman No 10 Taine Robinson drilled a penalty to pull the Mako to within two points with seven minutes to play.

Had Tasman pulled off what would have been a remarkable comeback, Canterbury would have had every right to point to one of the Mako tries and cry foul.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Canterbury captain Billy Harmon on the charge against Tasman in Christchurch on Saturday.

After all, how referee Stu Curran and his assistants missed a blatant forward pass in the lead up to wing Timoci Tavatavanawai’s try is beyond comprehension.

But they also had themselves to blame for almost failing to close out yet another game.

Their lineout was again patchy, their discipline left plenty to be desired, and they paid the price for not securing regulation kicks.

Fullback Chay Fihaki was again guilty of putting one down at the back, a mistake which led directly to a Robinson penalty on the halftime hooter.

Canterbury coach Marty Bourke could only have been scratching his head, after watching his troops produce arguably their best 35 minutes of the season before Tasman came roaring back.

Tom Christie finished off an excellent and sustained raid out wide, wing Manasa Mataele struck via set piece perfection – Sam Darry hit him off the top of a lineout, and he powered 30 metres to the line – and Solomon Alaimalo also got on the board.

His try came courtesy of a lovely Burke pass, one of many classy touches the man who will fill the boots of Richie Mo’unga at the Crusaders next year produced.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Canterbury prop Joe Moody in action against Tasman in Christchurch on Saturday.

Burke was flawless off the kicking tee, nailing three conversions and three penalties, while his kicking from hand was also instrumental.

But Tasman, who lost midfielder Alex Nankivell to a worrying leg injury late in the first half, were not going to go down without a fight, not when they were playing their 200th game, and when second on the ladder was up for grabs.

On the back foot for much of the first half as Canterbury’s forwards crashed and bashed their way over the advantage line, Macca Springer’s five-pointer three minutes from the break got them rolling.

Tavatavanawai and Robinson, who bagged 18 of his team’s points, also touched down as Tasman rattled off 22 straight points before Burke punished Anton Segner for playing a ball illegally in a ruck.

Having had No 8 Cullen Grace scratched before kickoff, the relief was evident on Canterbury captain Billy Harmon’s face after they improved to 16-6 all-time against the Mako.

Earlier, Hawke’s Bay rolled Southland 33-7 in the deep south to keep their home quarterfinal hopes alive.

Josh Kaifa bagged two tries for the Magpies, who at least temporarily moved into fourth spot ahead of the Taranaki-Auckland match on Saturday night, and finish the regular season with a Ranfurly Shield challenge against unbeaten Wellington next weekend.

Counties Manukau kept their playoff hopes alive and kicking, hammering Manawatū 46-19 in Pukekohe, setting up a crunch away match against Otago Sunday week.

Outstanding hooker Ioane Moananu and Josh Gray scored two tries each in the eight tries to three romp, the Steelers’ third victory from their past four matches.

At Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe: Counties Manukau 46 (Suetena Asomua, Josh Gray 2, Sean Reidy, Ian West-Stevens, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Ioane Moananu 2 tries; Tevita Ofa 3 con) Manawatū 19 (Brayden Iose 2, James Tofa tries; Isaiah Ravula 2 con).HT: 24-14

At Rugby Park, Invercargill: Hawke’s Bay 33 (Tyrone Thompson, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Josh Kaifa 2, Brad Weber; Lincoln McClutchie 3 con, Caleb Makene con) Southland 7 (Tevita Latu try; Greg Dyer con). HT: 19-7