Ranfurly Shield badly damaged after Hawke's Bay win

Hawke’s Bay’s Ranfurly Shield celebrations have left the treasured Log O’ Wood badly damaged.

Footage of two-test All Black Folau Fakatava holding a broken piece of the Shield surfaced on social media on Sunday – the day after the Magpies wrestled it off Wellington in the capital.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confirmed the shield in the footage was indeed the Ranfurly Shield, which Hawke’s Bay boss Jay Campbell said was damaged in a “genuine accident”.

“Having taken some time to understand from those present what has happened, this was a genuine accident which occurred this morning when a player has unfortunately dropped the Shield onto a concrete kitchen floor,” Campbell said.

“Hawke’s Bay Rugby and our players understand the significance of this special taonga and its unique place within NZ rugby, including our own rich history. Everyone involved is incredibly upset and devastated by what has happened, especially as it was a genuine accident.”

Having been made aware of the video circulating on social media, NZR had been working with Hawke’s Bay to understand what had happened.

Despite featuring in the video, it’s understood Magpies and Highlanders halfback Fakatava is not responsible for the damage.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Magpies celebrate their Shield triumph against Wellington on Saturday.

“What the f... did you do, Lau?...you’re a f..... idiot,” an unidentified person says to Fakatava in the video, which shows the Ranfurly Shield split in half.

Someone else can be heard laughing, before Fakatava places the damaged Log o’ Wood in the corner of a room.

It’s understood Hawke’s Bay will pay for repairs, and that the person speaking in the video is not a Magpies player.

The Magpies beat Wellington 20-18 on Saturday afternoon, denying the Lions from stashing the Shield for a second straight summer.

It was payback after Wellington snatched it from them late last season, sparking euphoric scenes on the pitch, ones that evidently continued off the pitch.

It’s only been months since a major restoration project, with the old Shield, gradually worn down by 118 years of handling, decommissioned by NZ Rugby Māori cultural adviser Luke Crawford, recognising its status as a taonga in rugby.

SKY SPORT Hawke's Bay win the Ranfurly Shield in dramatic fashion thanks to a late try.

In its place is a new Shield – also made from English Oak sourced from the Hutt Valley in Wellington – to continue its storied journey, with the original stand remaining to make sure there was a connection to the past.

“We were just worried about the robustness of the shield, and what we did not want to see happen – because it was such a taonga in our game – we did not want to see it damaged beyond the point of repair, NZR head of community rugby Steve Lancaster said at the time.

“So, we consulted with the provincial unions, we consulted with players themselves directly, particularly at Hawke's Bay [the holders at the time], and then we took a recommendation to the [NZ Rugby] board, which they supported, which was to do a full restoration of the Shield.”