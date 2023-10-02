New Zealand Rugby takes possession of damaged Ranfurly Shield amid claims drugs were snorted off it

The damaged Ranfurly Shield with white powder on its surface.

Claims drugs were snorted off the broken Ranfurly Shield has resulted in NZ Rugby taking the famous trophy off Hawke’s Bay.

Stuff was sent a photo of the damaged Log o’ Wood on Monday morning, with white powder evident on one half of it after Hawke’s Bay celebrated winning the shield.

“They snorted drugs off the frickin Ranfurly,” the caption said.

NZ Rugby General Manager Community Rugby Steve Lancaster said the national body was “deeply disappointed’’ at what had unfolded, and would now take the Ranfurly Shield off Hawke’s Bay to assess the damage inflicted during the team’s celebrations after it beat Wellington at the weekend.

Lancaster also said NZ Rugby would attempt to get to the bottom of what had taken place since Hawke’s Bay received the famous trophy.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Magpies celebrate their Shield triumph against Wellington on Saturday.

“New Zealand Rugby is aware of significant damage to the Ranfurly Shield and we are deeply disappointed,’’ Lancaster said in a statement.

“We are also aware of images circulating on social media and, as a result, NZR has launched an investigation to understand what has occurred.

“The shield has undergone a tremendous amount of restoration work over the past 12 months to ensure it remains a focal point and source of pride for the rugby community.

“NZR will now take possession of the shield, begin the process of repair and reassess the protocols in place to look after it.

“Our intention is that the Ranfurly Shield remains a part of the community, is enjoyed by the those who hold it and cared for as a taonga of our game.”

Hawke’s Bay chief executive Jay Campbell said he was made aware of the photo on Sunday night and was investigating.

Stuff has responded to the person who sent the image and claimed drugs had been snorted from its surface.

Hawke’s Bay’s Ranfurly Shield celebrations left the treasured Log O’ Wood badly damaged, after it was apparently dropped on a concrete kitchen floor.

It’s understood the team’s celebrations continued into Sunday morning at a player’s flat, where non-players were also in attendance.

The latest photo follows a video emerging of two-test All Black Folau Fakatava holding the broken shield, which the Magpies won off Wellington in the capital on Saturday.

Campbell said Fakatava wasn’t responsible, insisting the damage to the shield was due to a “genuine accident”.

“Having taken some time to understand from those present what has happened, this was a genuine accident which occurred this morning when a player has unfortunately dropped the Shield onto a concrete kitchen floor,” Campbell said.

Stuff An image posted online shows Hawke's Bay halfback Folau Fakatava with a broken Ranfurly Shield.

“Hawke’s Bay Rugby and our players understand the significance of this special taonga and its unique place within NZ rugby, including our own rich history. Everyone involved is incredibly upset and devastated by what has happened, especially as it was a genuine accident.”

It’s understood Hawke’s Bay will pay for repairs, and that the person speaking in the video of Fakatava is not a Magpies player.

The Magpies beat Wellington 20-18 on Saturday afternoon, denying the Lions from stashing the Shield for a second straight summer.

It was payback after Wellington snatched it from them late last season, sparking euphoric scenes on the pitch, ones that evidently continued off the pitch.

It’s only been months since a major restoration project, with the old Shield, gradually worn down by 118 years of handling, decommissioned by NZ Rugby Māori cultural adviser Luke Crawford, recognising its status as a taonga in rugby.

In its place is a new Shield – also made from English Oak sourced from the Hutt Valley in Wellington – to continue its storied journey, with the original stand remaining to make sure there was a connection to the past.

Hawke’s Bay are not slated to defend the Ranfurly Shield until next season.