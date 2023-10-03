'Cheesed off': Hawke's Bay great and ex-All Black Neil Thimbleby laments damaged Ranfurly Shield

The image of the broken Ranfurly Shield with a white substance on it has circulated on social media.

Never in his wildest dreams did Neil Thimbleby ​believe he would see the Ranfurly Shield smashed up, and treated like a cheap trinket found at the local rubbish tip.

That changed when the former Hawke's Bay great and All Blacks prop saw an image of the famous Log o' Wood split in two in the corner of a messy room, with halfback Folau Fakatava posing with the pieces so a mate could record it with his camera.

Hawke’s Bay Rugby CEO Jay Campbell said he had been assured by players that the shield had been damaged by accident after being dropped on to the concrete floor of a kitchen at a party at a player’s flat.

Thimbleby, a highly respected member of the Hawke's Bay team that defended the shield 21 times between 1966 and 1969, was blunt when asked how he would have reacted if that had happened in his day.

"I would be cheesed off about it. There should be more respect for it. There is just a lack of [respect],’’ he said.

"It's a bit of a shame. I was disappointed. There's not much we can do about it now.''

Like team-mates such as Kelvin Tremain, Ian MacRae and Bill Davis, who also represented the All Blacks, Thimbleby knew the Ranfurly Shield was one of the most treasured sports trophies in New Zealand.

Staff Photographer/The Post Prop Neil Thimbleby played 158 games for Hawke’s Bay.

Together those men shed blood and sweat as the team from the Bay became the most feared provincial side in New Zealand.

The players loved the shield, as did the fans. They held parades, flocked to games at McLean Park in Napier and revelled in the Magpies' success.

Thimbleby, who became the first player from Hawke’s Bay to make 100 appearances for the province and totalled 158, says the shield was regarded as a precious commodity.

"The shield was never damaged,'' the 84-year-old says. "Definitely not. It was respected. I think someone was designated to look after it.

"We had to get extra seating in Napier because there wasn't enough for games. Those days were lots of fun. There were huge crowds.''

Until Canterbury mounted a successful raid in 1969, the team from Hawke's Bay did everything within their powers to retain the shield. They didn’t exactly follow all the rules during an era when there wasn't a proliferation of TV cameras, but when they got back to their inner sanctum they knew the shield wasn't to be put in harm's way.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Tom Parsons of Hawkes Bay celebrates after the team beat Wellington to win the Ranfurly Shield.

"The misbehaviour stayed on the field,'' Thimbleby said. "If you punched a guy or did something else, it stayed on the field.

"It [the shield] certainly didn't end up [damaged] in the dressing room. Things have changed these days.''

Another photo of the damaged shield shows what appears to be a white powder on it: “They snorted drugs off the frickin Ranfurly,” the caption said. NZ Rugby is also investigating that.

Asked if he believed the Log o' Wood meant more to the older generation, Thimbleby stated: "I think you are absolutely right.''

Staff Photographer/The Post Former All Blacks and Hawke’s Bay players Neil Thimbleby, centre, and Ian MacRae (right), pictured in 1983.

New Zealand Rugby general manager community rugby Steve Lancaster confirmed his organisation was "deeply disappointed'' at what had unfolded after Hawke's Bay beat Wellington in the capital city on Saturday afternoon.

NZ Rugby has launched an investigation and would take possession of the shield to begin the process of repairing it and reassessing the protocols in place to look after it.

Lancaster empathised with ex-players who would be shocked to learn the shield had been bashed around by the current squad.

"I feel their pain, frankly,’’ Lancaster said. “I was fortunate enough to have a brief association with the shield when I was playing as well. It is such a big part of people's heritage, history and connection to the game.

"It is, frankly, bloody sad to see it in this state. It is a treasure. It is something that all of us hold in really high regard and it would be nice to see it continue to be held in the same regard as it was.''

Staff Photographer/The Post Kel Tremain, the Hawke's Bay captain, hands over the Ranfurly Shield to Canterbury’s Ian Penrose at McLean Park, Napier, in 1969.

Given the shield has had restoration work over the past 12 months, while it was in the possession of Wellington, compounded NZ Rugby’s frustration.

Ex-players such as Thimbleby now have to wait to see if NZ Rugby can get to the bottom of what is one of biggest lows in the trophy's history.

Should the players make a public apology? Thimbleby said that was for others to decide.

"I would be sticking my neck out, wouldn't I, if I was asking for a public apology. I was disappointed that the shield was busted. They will have to put it back together.''

Silversmith James Dwan, who restored the Ranfurly Shield earlier this year, called for each shield holder to have a guardian.

“It doesn’t go anywhere without him,” he suggested.

“Because it’s ending up in all sorts of places and all sorts of things are happening to it,” Dwan told 1News.

“I really hope those who did it or those involved are reprimanded in a pretty severe way.”

Dwan said English Oak was a really tough timber and he cast doubt over the damage occurring from, as Lancaster put it: “Dropped from a reasonable height by a fairly tall player”.

“With the weave of the grain of it, it shouldn’t go like that if you drop it,” Dwan said.